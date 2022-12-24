NFL schedule Week 16: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

Football fans are getting the gift of four days of NFL action in Week 16 instead of the usual three.

Christmas Eve will be loaded up with games the way most Sundays typically are, including several Pivotal playoff race matchups. The Seahawks will face the Chiefs hoping to get back into an NFC wild-card spot, while the Giants will look to bolster their playoff positioning against the NFC North Champion Vikings. Cincinnati comes to New England riding a six-game winning streak to face a Patriots team reeling after a stunning defeat to the Raiders.

But it’s the late afternoon window that delivers two of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend. Fresh off their defeat to the Giants, the Commanders face the 49ers in a potential playoff preview, before the Eagles travel to Dallas with a chance to clinch the NFC East.

But wait, there’s more. On Christmas, there will be three games on national television, starting with the Packers facing the Dolphins. The Broncos will face the Rams in the late afternoon window, and the Buccaneers will hope to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Cardinals on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Sporting News has all you need to follow all the action as it unfolds.

NFL schedule this week: Week 16 TV coverage

Here is the full schedule for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live. (National broadcasts are listed in bold.)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Game Time (ET) TV channel Jaguars at Jets 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 24

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bills at Bears 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Saints at Browns 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Chiefs 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Giants at Vikings 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Patriots 1 p.m CBS, fuboTV Lions at Panthers 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Ravens 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Commanders at 49ers 4:05 p.m CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Cowboys 4:25 p.m Fox, fuboTV Raiders at Steelers 8:15 p.m NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 25

Game Time (ET) TV channel Packers at Dolphins 1 p.m Fox, fuboTV Broncos at Rams 4:30 p.m CBS, fuboTV Buccaneers at Cardinals 8:20 p.m NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 26

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chargers at Colts 8:15 p.m ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch NFL games in Week 16

This week, there will be more nationally televised games than normal. The Thursday Clash between the Jaguars and Jets marked the first national game. Next, the Raiders and Steelers will play on the NFL Network on Saturday night. Then, three games will be in the Spotlight on Christmas, with the Packers-Dolphins game on Fox, the Broncos-Rams game on CBS and the Buccaneers-Cardinals on “Sunday Night Football.”

The week wraps up with the Chargers facing the Colts on “Monday Night Football” on ESPN.

All games will be streamable live with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Viewers in Canada can watch every NFL game on DAZN.

