NFL schedule, Week 11: Full list of game times on Sunday

The NFL is back for a busy Slate of action on Sunday of Week 11. This week features only two teams on bye, so we get a Mostly full Slate with eight games at 1 pm ET and three in the 4 pm window ahead of Sunday Night Football.

The biggest game in the 1 pm window is Jets vs. Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Bills loss to the Vikings last week has opened the door for the AFC East and coming out of Thursday Night Football, all four AFC East teams are projected to make the playoffs. The Patriots are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The afternoon window features a Massive NFC Showdown when the 8-1 Vikings host the 6-3 Cowboys. Minnesota is coming off a huge road win over the Bills while the Cowboys are coming off an upset loss in Green Bay. The Cowboys are currently in third place in the NFC East and sixth overall in the NFC while the Vikings are in first place in the NFC North and second overall in the NFC. The Cowboys are a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game on Sunday in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

1:00 pm ET

Bears vs. Falcons

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Browns vs. Bills

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Eagles vs. Colts

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jets vs. Patriots

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Rams vs. Saints

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Lions vs. Giants

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Panthers vs. Ravens

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Commanders vs. Texans

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:05 pm ET

Raiders vs. Broncos

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:25 pm ET

Cowboys vs. Vikings

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bengals vs. Steelers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+