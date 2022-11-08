NFL schedule update, Week 11: Chiefs vs. Chargers moved to Sunday Night Football

The intriguing thing about the NFL schedule is that there is a lot of hype around its release, and then the NFL can make changes if it deems it necessary. We will have our first schedule change in Week 11. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to be the Sunday Night Football game, but that will be changing. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be played on Sunday night while the other game is moved up into the afternoon.

It isn’t hard to see why this change was made. The Steelers stink, and that is putting it lightly. They are coming off their bye week with a 2-6 record and are in last place in the AFC North. The Bengals are faring better at 5-4 but are coming off a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns. While that shouldn’t affect their Outlook in Week 11, it still plays into the decision that the NFL made for its viewership. Don’t worry, though, Cincy fans, the Bengals aren’t bothered by the decision.

The Chiefs and Chargers inevitably present a more exciting game on paper. Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert for the second time this season. In Week 2, Kansas City held strong at home with a 27-24 win in an entertaining game. Heading into this week, the Chiefs are atop the AFC West with a 6-2 record, while the Chargers are in second at 5-3. The way things stand, this is a more important game and deserves the prime time slot it will now have in Week 11.