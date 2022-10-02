NFL schedule, scores for Week 4 games today
Vikings vs. Saints
Sun., Oct. 2 | 9:30 a.m. | NFL
Line: Vikings -3.5
FPI pick: Vikings 50.6%
Browns at Falcons
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | CBS
Line: Browns -1.5
FPI pick: Browns 52.5%
Commanders at Cowboys
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | Fox
Line: Cowboys -3.5
FPI pick: Commanders 53.8%
Seahawks at Lions
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | Fox
Line: Lions -3.5
FPI pick: Lions 62.7%
Titans at Colts
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | Fox
Line: Colts -3.5
FPI pick: Colts 60.5%
Bears at Giants
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | Fox
Line: Giants -2.5
FPI pick: Giants 68.7%
Jaguars at Eagles
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | CBS
Line: Eagles -7.5
FPI pick: Eagles 66.2%
Jets at Steelers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | CBS
Line: Steelers -4.5
FPI pick: Steelers 64.4%
Bills at Ravens
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | CBS
Line: Bills -2.5
FPI pick: Ravens 54.1%
Chargers at Texans
Sun., Oct. 2 | 1 pm | CBS
Line: Chargers -5.5
FPI pick: Chargers 67.6%
Cardinals at Panthers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:05 pm | Fox
Line: Panthers -1
FPI pick: Panthers 54.6%
Patriots at Packers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:25 pm | CBS
Line: Packers -9.5
FPI pick: Packers 89.5%
Broncos at Raiders
Sun., Oct. 2 | 4:25 pm | CBS
Line: Raiders -2.5
FPI pick: Raiders 58.5%
Chiefs at Buccaneers
Sun., Oct. 2 | 8:20 pm | NBC
Line: Buccaneers -1
FPI pick: Buccaneers 62.6%
Rams at 49ers
Mon., Oct. 3 | 8:15 pm | ESPN
Line: 49ers -1.5
FPI pick: Rams 60.4%
