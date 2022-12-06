NFL Schedule Change: Bills vs Dolphins flexed to Saturday night in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 has been flexed to the primetime slot on Saturday, December 17. The match was one of five options for the three Saturday game slots, and the chance for a game to be for control of the AFC East featuring two high-performing offenses was the right call for NFL Network.

Also flexed to Saturday were contests featuring teams battling for playoff position; the Minnesota Vikings will host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 pm EST with the Baltimore Ravens heading to the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 pm EST. Buffalo hosting Miami rounds out the day at 8 pm EST.

There was one more change to the schedule for Week 15, as the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were bumped from Sunday night into a Sunday afternoon spot. The Washington Commanders will play the New York Giants in that juicy time slot instead. The Commanders/Giants game was another potential Saturday game featuring multiple playoff hopefuls, but it lands in the most-viewed time slot instead.

The Bills and Dolphins feature two of the most explosive offenses, and both have MVP candidates at quarterback with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa making cases alongside their Stellar wide receivers.

Earlier this season, the Bills wilted in the South Florida heat, losing to Miami with temperatures on their sideline soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures and overall weather conditions should be a smidge different in Western New York on a December night.

Buffalo currently sits atop the AFC East and the AFC with their 9-3 record with Miami one game behind at 8-4. Both teams control their own destiny in the race for the division title, though, with the Saturday night game on December 17 playing a critical role.