NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia – both on Monday – on their secondary channel 7mate.

ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both Friday and Tuesday, as well as four games on Monday.

The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here in Australia.

WEEK 17 NFL GAMES IN AUSTRALIA – CHANNEL 7

Monday, January 2nd: New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sydney 5am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Melbourne 5am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Brisbane 4am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Adelaide 4.30am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Perth 2am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Monday, January 2nd: New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks

Sydney 8.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Melbourne 8.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Brisbane 7.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Adelaide 7.35am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

Perth 5.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus

*Catch up on demand on 7plus for seven days post-match

WEEK 17 NFL GAMES IN AUSTRALIA – ESPN

Friday, December 30th: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans

Sydney 12.15pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Melbourne 12.15pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Brisbane 11.15am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Adelaide 11.45am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Perth 9.15am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Monday, January 2nd: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Sydney 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Melbourne 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Brisbane 4am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Adelaide 4.30am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Perth 2am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Monday, January 2nd: Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants

Sydney 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Melbourne 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Brisbane 4am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Adelaide 4.30am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Perth 2am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Monday, January 2nd: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Sydney 8.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Melbourne 8.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Brisbane 7.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Adelaide 7.55am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Perth 5.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Monday, January 2nd: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Sydney 12.20pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Melbourne 12.20pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Brisbane 11.20am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Adelaide 11.50am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Perth 9.20am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo

Tuesday, January 3rd: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals