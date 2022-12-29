NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?
The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia – both on Monday – on their secondary channel 7mate.
ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both Friday and Tuesday, as well as four games on Monday.
The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here in Australia.
WEEK 17 NFL GAMES IN AUSTRALIA – CHANNEL 7
Monday, January 2nd: New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Sydney 5am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Melbourne 5am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Brisbane 4am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Adelaide 4.30am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Perth 2am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
Monday, January 2nd: New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks
- Sydney 8.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Melbourne 8.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Brisbane 7.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Adelaide 7.35am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
- Perth 5.05am LIVE on 7mate and 7plus
*Catch up on demand on 7plus for seven days post-match
WEEK 17 NFL GAMES IN AUSTRALIA – ESPN
Friday, December 30th: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans
- Sydney 12.15pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Melbourne 12.15pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Brisbane 11.15am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Adelaide 11.45am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Perth 9.15am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
Monday, January 2nd: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
- Sydney 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Melbourne 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Brisbane 4am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Adelaide 4.30am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Perth 2am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
Monday, January 2nd: Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants
- Sydney 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Melbourne 5am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Brisbane 4am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Adelaide 4.30am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Perth 2am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
Monday, January 2nd: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
- Sydney 8.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Melbourne 8.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Brisbane 7.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Adelaide 7.55am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Perth 5.25am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
Monday, January 2nd: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
- Sydney 12.20pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Melbourne 12.20pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Brisbane 11.20am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Adelaide 11.50am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Perth 9.20am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
Tuesday, January 3rd: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Sydney 12.30pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Melbourne 12.30pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Brisbane 11.30am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Adelaide 12.00pm LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo
- Perth 9.30am LIVE on ESPN on Foxtel/Kayo