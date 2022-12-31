NFL says Tua Tagovailoa exhibited no signs of concussion

Following a joint review, the NFL and NFLPA say the concussion protocol was never triggered for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the loss against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Tagovailoa is currently in the concussion protocol for his second reported concussion of the season. They didn’t enter the protocol until the day after the game, when they started to exhibit symptoms.

“The protocol is initiated when a player receives an impact to the head and exhibits or reports signs or symptoms suggestive of a concussion,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement Saturday. “The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day, at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.”

Tagovailoa played the entire game against the Packers, throwing three fourth-quarter interceptions. Many believe he sustained the concussion late in the first half, when his head was seen bouncing off the ground.

Tua Tagovailoa Getty Images

The third-year quarterback also entered the protocol Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a scary scene. Tagovailoa was unconscious on the field and stretchered off to the hospital. He exhibited symptoms four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills, but was evaluated and allowed back into that game. The NFL changed their concussion protocol rules because of the ordeal.

The Dolphins are now without Tagovailoa for their critical playoff push. Miami has lost four straight and will rely on veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for Week 17 against the New England Patriots and possibly Week 18 against the Jets.

The Dolphins control their own destiny, if they win out they will secure a playoff berth. If they defeat the Patriots this week and the Jets lose to the Seattle Seahawks, they will clinch with a week to spare.