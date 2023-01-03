NFL says Bills-Bengals game won’t be completed this week after Damar Hamlin Collapse

Buffalo Bills Offensive tackle Spencer Brown covers his face as Damar Hamlin is treated by medical staff during Monday’s game in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn/Associated Press)

The NFL has not made a decision about the possible resumption of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game — suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest — only that the Pivotal AFC Showdown will not be completed this week.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.

The Bills, Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference, which means that a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason remain up for grabs.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the decision not to resume the game this week after speaking with the NFL Players Assn. leadership and representatives of both the Bills and Bengals.

Many members of the Bills returned to Buffalo after Monday night’s game was suspended, although some stayed in Cincinnati to be close to Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the league said in a statement.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.