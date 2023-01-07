NFL Saturday Schedule: How to watch Titans vs. Jaguars – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

We have a huge day of sports ahead of us as the NFL’s final week of the regular season gets underway. The highlight features a virtual win-and-you’re-in game between the Titans and Jaguars. There’s also a full slate of conference play in both men’s and women’s conference basketball.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

The AFC South comes down to this. The Titans and Jaguars have been headed in opposite directions for a while now as Trevor Lawrence has emerged as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Tennessee has faced injury issues, including at quarterback, where Josh Dobbs will make his second start for the Titans in this critical matchup. The Stakes are simple: The Winner takes the division and will host a playoff game.

8:15 pm ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Men’s CBB: Creighton at No. 4 UConn, noon ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 1 pm ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Kentucky at No. 7 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 14 Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 25 Iowa State at No. 17 TCU, 2 pm ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 pm ET, ABC/ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 18 Xavier at Villanova, 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Kansas State at No. 19 Baylor, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus

Women’s CBB: No. 22 North Carolina at Miami, 6 p.m. ET, ACC Regional Sports Network

Women’s CBB: Virginia at No. 9 at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Regional Sports Network

Women’s CBB: No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

Men’s CBB: Well. 13 Arkansas at No. 22 at Auburn, 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 pm ET, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, watch on fuboTV

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN Plus

Happy streaming!

