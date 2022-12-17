NFL Saturday schedule: How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
What a day we have in store. It all gets started this morning with the third-place match at the men’s World Cup between Morocco and Croatia. That is followed by three NFL games, seven Bowl games and six ranked college basketball matchups (one Women’s and five men’s). And, if you find the time, you can watch Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, play together at the PNC Championship.
Here’s what I’m watching today.
MUST WATCH:
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Back on Sept. 25, the Dolphins outlasted the Bills in the Miami heat. Multiple Buffalo players cramped up and came down with heat illnesses. Now with this AFC East rematch taking place in Western New York, the Bills are hoping to use the elements to their advantage. The forecast calls for freezing temperatures and snow as the Dolphins attempt to stop their losing streak at two.
8:15 pm ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
READ MORE:
LINE UP:
- Men’s World Cup, third-place match: Croatia vs. Morocco, 10 am ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV
- Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- Men’s CBB: Well. 14 Indiana at No. 8 Kansas, noon ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV
- Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
- PNC Championship, 1 pm ET, Peacock, 2 pm ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV
- Men’s CBB: Well. 15 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV
- Men’s CBB: Well. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV
- Women’s CBB: No. 21 Arkansas at No. 16 Creighton, 2 p.m. ET, FloSports
- Men’s CBB: North Carolina vs. No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV
- Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- LA Bowl: Washington State at Fresno State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV
- Men’s CBB: Well. 16 UCLA vs. No. 13 at Kentucky, 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV
- LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss, 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, ABC, watch on fuboTV
- Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 9 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
- Men’s CBB: Well. 6 Tennessee at No. 9 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV
Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to [email protected] and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.
Happy streaming!
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.
Regional restrictions may apply.
.