NFL Saturday schedule: How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

What a day we have in store. It all gets started this morning with the third-place match at the men’s World Cup between Morocco and Croatia. That is followed by three NFL games, seven Bowl games and six ranked college basketball matchups (one Women’s and five men’s). And, if you find the time, you can watch Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, play together at the PNC Championship.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Back on Sept. 25, the Dolphins outlasted the Bills in the Miami heat. Multiple Buffalo players cramped up and came down with heat illnesses. Now with this AFC East rematch taking place in Western New York, the Bills are hoping to use the elements to their advantage. The forecast calls for freezing temperatures and snow as the Dolphins attempt to stop their losing streak at two.

8:15 pm ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Men’s World Cup, third-place match: Croatia vs. Morocco, 10 am ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 14 Indiana at No. 8 Kansas, noon ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

PNC Championship, 1 pm ET, Peacock, 2 pm ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 15 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Alabama, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 21 Arkansas at No. 16 Creighton, 2 p.m. ET, FloSports

Men’s CBB: North Carolina vs. No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. No. 14 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LA Bowl: Washington State at Fresno State, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 16 UCLA vs. No. 13 at Kentucky, 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss, 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, ABC, watch on fuboTV

Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 9 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 6 Tennessee at No. 9 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to [email protected] and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.