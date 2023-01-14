NFL: San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle is out for Super Bowl Glory

In an arena where outsized personalities regurgitate homogenized Quotes for waiting scribes, the unpredictable is not to everyone’s taste, but San Francisco tight end George Kittle Frequently provides a breath of fresh air among the stalest soundbites.

While he might actually want to be ‘taking each game as it comes’ while remembering that the NFL season is ‘a Marathon not a sprint’.

Kittle rarely settles for the ordinary, whether it’s turning out in humorous tees — including one, famously, portraying a topless Jimmy Garoppolo — in front of a media room looking for clickbait or facing down QB-hungry pass rushers across the line of scrimmage.

The six-year veteran, a fifth-round draft selection as the new 49ers era of GM John Lynch and head Coach Kyle Shanahan arrived in the Bay Area, quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier tight ends.

He kept close company with Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and Mark Andrews (Ravens), as well as Rob Gronkowski (Patriots/Buccaneers) when he was playing — and is now an indispensable part of the Niners’ offense as it chases a return to Super Bowl glory.

His appearance may hint at a man to be wary of, both on and off the field, but not for nothing is Kittle known as ‘The People’s Tight End’ — a nickname coined by WWE Legend The Rock but readily adopted by The Faithful.

Considerate to others, a willing Charity Volunteer and eloquent with it, the 29-year-old Wisconsin native clearly saves his nasty streak for the gridiron, where he is renowned as one of — if not the — best blocking tight ends in the game.

‘Grandma told me two things,’ he says of the woman who finally got to see her grandson in NFL action for the first time after turning 100 ahead of the Week 18 closer against Arizona.

‘First, just treat others how you want to be treated, be kind to people and appreciate them for who they are without judging them. That, and just be present in all situations, because Moments come and go and you don’t want to be aloof and not realize how special a moment is.’

Kittle has had a lot of moments to be present in. From the three high schools he attended in Wisconsin and Oklahoma, via a collegiate career at the University of Iowa that netted just 48 receptions, 737 yards and 10 touchdowns to a stint in the pros that has provided both highs and lows. It’s led to the current season where the 49ers have again established themselves as contenders.

‘We’ve got to appreciate this moment we’re in,’ he repeats for the benefit of the 2022-23 Niners.

‘I went 0-9 as a rookie before finishing strong but not making the playoffs; I went 4-12 my second year; then had a Super Bowl run but didn’t win; in 2020, we thought we were great but had so many injuries that we couldn’t win a game and missed the playoffs; then, 2021, we won a bunch to get in late but didn’t make it [to the Super Bowl]…’

As well as being a fan favorite, Kittle is also a player’s player, beloved in his own locker room and just as big an admirer of those around him.

His positive assessments of seventh-round Rookie QB Brock Purdy have become a staple at press conferences, but the praise is returned tenfold in recognition of the selfless contribution Kittle — as far from a diva as it is possible to be — brings to the team and the wider game.

This is the guy, after all, who helped create National Tight Ends Day and, from it, Tight End University (TEU) along with Kelce and the now retired Greg Olsen.

The trio, spotting an opportunity, not only to boost recognition of their position, but to work on honing the skills that make it so valuable to offenses, began by inviting 35 of the NFL’s best to an offseason camp, only to find that they had to treble the intake — and find bigger premises than Kittle’s Nashville property — to cope with interest a year later.

‘My goal is to bring all these guys together — a lot of them either don’t know each other or have never communicated with each other, and that bothers me,’ Kittle explained at the camp’s 2021 unveiling.

‘Tight end is a position where you kind of have to do everything, so why not bring the world’s best to one location and learn from each other?’

The now four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a season in which he became just the sixth tight end to accumulate over 5,000 receiving yards in his first six seasons, while his eight receiving touchdowns — seven of which came from Purdy — represent a single- season career high.

‘I love catching footballs,’ he noted during an early-season drought, in which his elite blocking — a Legacy of his role at Iowa — was needed to shore up holes in a decimated O-line.

‘I love to be out there scoring, but some nights it doesn’t happen. However, I’ll be damned if I don’t make an impact in the run game.’

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk rates Kittle’s blocking ability as the best all time among tight ends, and the Niners run game certainly benefits from his penchant for pancaking would-be tacklers as part of a multi-dimensional offense.

‘Elijah Mitchell’s wonderful to block for, and Deebo [Samuel]’s an engine for us,’ he says of two players recently returned from injury.

‘Elijah’s a running back that gets downhill so fast that he makes it really easy to block for him, while Deebo’s a train on the tracks that no-one’s getting in the way of.

‘I’m excited to see him with the ball again because, every time he touches it and makes a guy miss or trucks a guy, he definitely sets the tone for our offense.

‘When he’s doing stuff like that, and all of our skill guys are playing at that level, it takes the energy even higher!’

And it’s not just the skill position players that Kittle is glad to see return, noting the impact defensive lineman Nick Bosa and Offensive counterpart Trent Williams have had on San Fran’s rise up the rankings — and he’s keen to learn from the big man up front.

‘When we fly [to games]Trent sits right next to me and I always like to lean over and listen to how he approaches blocks,’ he says of a common part of their respective games.

‘The amount of tape he watches on every single defensive event that he’s gonna go against is crazy. He watches hundreds of cut-ups of every Rush they’ve faced in the last several years and now he knows, “Okay, that’s his main move, and I know this is his counter”. Listen to him talk football and he’s almost more fluent than English.’

With the remodeled 49ers roster gradually returning to full health, the team should only become more potent through the playoffs, but Kittle is keen to counsel against becoming complacent lest they come up short once more.

‘The 10-game winning streak is awesome, but it means nothing now,’ he explains.

‘We’ve secured the two seed but everything gets a little more amplified. This opportunity we’re in now is crazy.

‘We’ve got two home games and we need to take advantage of that as we’ve set ourselves up for success. We just need to go execute.’