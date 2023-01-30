NFL Salary Cap to See a Significant Increase in 2023

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million per squad.

The amount is a new record for the league, up from the previous record of $208.2 million per team in 2022. A Covid adjustment of $182.5 million in 2021 caused several drastic moves by teams throughout the league. It had been the first time in NFL history that the salary cap had been lowered from the previous year. The NFL cap was $198.2 million in 2020 and $188.2 million in 2019.

The salary cap increase is great news for the New Orleans Saints, as it obviously is for every franchise.

New Orleans has several key unrestricted free agents this offseason. Starters like breakout LB Kaden Elliss, DE Marcus Davenport, DT David Onyemata, QB Andy Dalton, and DT Shy Tuttle are all scheduled to hit free agency. Key reserves like DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Kentavius ​​Street, WR Deonte Harty, CB Bradley Roby, and S PJ Williams will also be unrestricted free agents.

Jan 1, 2023; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans also has several positions to address this offseason. Quarterback, defensive tackle, safety, running back, and depth at wide receiver are top priorities. The increase in cap space will make it easier to restructure the existing contracts of several stars, rather than being forced to release key veterans.

NFL teams may apply Franchise Tags to pending free agents beginning on February 21. The start of free agency, and the official beginning of the new league year, is on March 15.

