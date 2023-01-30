NFL Salary Cap to See a Significant Increase in 2023

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million per squad.

The amount is a new record for the league, up from the previous record of $208.2 million per team in 2022. A Covid adjustment of $182.5 million in 2021 caused several drastic moves by teams throughout the league. It had been the first time in NFL history that the salary cap had been lowered from the previous year. The NFL cap was $198.2 million in 2020 and $188.2 million in 2019.

