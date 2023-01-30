NFL Salary Cap Skies to Record $224.8 Million for 2023 Season

The NFL’s salary cap will be set at a record $224.8 million for the 2023 season, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport:

As Pelissero points out in the tweet above, the league has seen quite the climb in revenue these past few seasons. Just three years ago, the cap was under $200 million.

