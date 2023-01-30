NFL Salary Cap Skies to Record $224.8 Million for 2023 Season

The NFL’s salary cap will be set at a record $224.8 million for the 2023 season, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport:

As Pelissero points out in the tweet above, the league has seen quite the climb in revenue these past few seasons. Just three years ago, the cap was under $200 million.

You (and teams, owners, etc.) can thank factors such as new media deals with broadcast networks and an additional game to the regular season. The league and Google/YouTube recently agreed to move NFL Sunday Ticket’s streaming to their platforms in a deal worth $2 billion annually.

As of now, the Arizona Cardinals sit at No. 11 in available cap space with $14,467,205 according to OverTheCap.

The Cardinals certainly have some decisions to make with 30+ free agents heading into the offseason. A new general manager in Monti Ossenfort, a pending new face at head Coach and the No. 3 overall pick will make for a certainly interesting offseason.

The Chicago Bears are projected to have over $90 million in cap space. Next are the Atlanta Falcons ($56.4 million), New York Giants ($44.7 million), Cincinnati Bengals ($43.7 million) and Houston Texans ($39.2 million) round out the top five per OTC.

Half of the teams in the league are currently in the negative as far as “effective” cap space goes, which factors in the top 51 players and projected rookie class to their rosters.

All teams must be in compliance with the cap at the start of the league year, which is Wednesday, March 15.

