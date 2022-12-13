NFL Running Back Cut Following Loss On Sunday – AthlonSports.com

The Houston Texans fell to 1-11-1 on Sunday after allowing the Dallas Cowboys to complete a 98-yard, game-winning drive with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Just days after the crushing defeat, the Texans have reportedly made a surprising roster move involving one of the team’s young tailbacks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Houston has waived running back Eno Benjamin.

“Texans are waiving running back Eno Benjamin, per source,” Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

Benjamin started his 2022 campaign as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

A seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2022, Benjamin was slated to be James Connor’s lead backup in Arizona to start the year.

However, after Connor suffered an injury in Week 5, Benjamin was forced to take over the lead back role in Arizona. During his absence, Benjamin made three starts which included a 12 attempt, 92 yard performance against the Saints.

His other two starts, though, were less than impressive. They tallied a combined 24 carries for just 59 yards and when Connor returned in Week 9, Benjamin was released soon after.

Benjamin appeared in two games for Houston this season after being claimed off waivers by the Texans in mid-November. While he spent his first of the two games Mostly in a special teams role, he logged 3 carries for just one yard in his second (and final) game with Houston.

At 23 years old, the former Arizona State tailback is likely to be claimed again and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land with a postseason contender.

Houston, meanwhile, will look to pick up their second win of the year on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.