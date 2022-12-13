NFL Running Back Cut Following Loss On Sunday – AthlonSports.com

The Houston Texans fell to 1-11-1 on Sunday after allowing the Dallas Cowboys to complete a 98-yard, game-winning drive with just minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Just days after the crushing defeat, the Texans have reportedly made a surprising roster move involving one of the team’s young tailbacks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Houston has waived running back Eno Benjamin.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button