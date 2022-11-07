NFL rumors: Which head coaches are in the hot seat after week 9?

It goes without saying that in any elite professional sport today, the pressure on coaches to deliver is immense. The NFL is no different, or perhaps it is, in that the season is short in comparison to the NBA or MLB. With that in mind, the margin for error is extremely short. Join us for a look at the coaches, who are currently under the microscope having not guided their teams to the results that the fans and front office want to see.

Being an NFL Coach seems like a conundrum

Before we take a look at our list of coaches under threat, it’s worth noting that almost a third of the NFL’s teams hired a new Coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. That should put into perspective how quickly things can move in the league. Of course, it’s not all chops and changes. There are a few teams that have afforded their Coach some time to figure things out, namely those that are in the middle of a rebuild, but rest assured there aren’t many and what’s more is that’s not likely to last. Having just crossed the halfway point of the season, here’s a look at the coaches who need to get it right in the very near future, otherwise it’s quite likely they’ll be shown the door:

Frank Reich – Indianapolis Colts

To be fair to Reich, his time in Indianapolis started out very well. In his first season back in 2018, the Colts made it to the playoffs. Then just two years later, they managed to win 11 games and once again made it to the postseason. Since that time, however, the Colts have been nothing short of abysmal. Last year the Colts would have been on their way to the post season once again, but they somehow managed to lose their last two games and that was that. This brings us to the present, where following Carson Wentz trade for former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, the Colts have since benched their signal caller and the team now sits at 3-5-1. Yes, we could include Colts GM, Chris Ballard in this conversation, but ultimately, it’s Reich who leads the team. There most recent loss, a 26-3 mauling at the hands of the Patriots was perhaps the cherry on top of the cake. One has to imagine that the ax won’t be long in coming if this continues.

Everyone’s hands are dirty in this failure — Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Jim Irsay — but no coach, ever, should start his career with 5 different Week 1 QBs in five successive seasons. That is an organizational failure. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 7, 2022

Kliff Kingsbury – Arizona Cardinals

Let’s be honest, the Cardinals have not been good under Kingsbury. Take for example, the manner in which the collapsed last season. After racing out to a 7-0 record, the Cardinals lost six of their last 10 games in the campaign. To that end, there have even been questions about whether or not he’s fit to coach in the league. None the less, he did himself a small favor in Week 7 but defeating the Saints, but the reality is, his job is far from safe. At 3-6, it’s incredible to think that this is a team that continues to spend big on its roster. Add to that, the fact that QB Kyler Murray’s relationship with Kingsbury is now under scrutiny and you’ve got a situation that’s not ideal. Truth be told, having lost their last two games and currently sitting three games behind the Seahawks, don’t be surprised if Kingsbury is the first coach, we see on the chopping block among those listed.

Josh McDaniels – Las Vegas Raiders

Here’s an interesting fact for you. So far this season, McDaniels has presided over three games in which the Raiders have led by more than 17 points, only to end up losing the game. One of those was against the Jaguars on Sunday, when they were leading 17-0 at halftime. We should also mention the 24-0 blowout loss to the Saints during Week 8. It goes without saying, the knives are out at this point. Yet, it’s interesting to note that owner Mark Davis has maintained public support for his coach. “Josh McDaniels is our head Coach and will be for years to come,” Davis recently said. Of course, it would have been Shocking – to say the least – if Davis had publicly criticized McDaniels, which brings us to the crux of the matter: If Josh McDaniels doesn’t turn things around soon, it’s almost certain he’ll be on his way out the door.

Matt LaFleur – Green Bay Packers

Believe it or not, this is the first time since 2008 – Aaron Rodgers’ first season as a starter – that the Packers have lost five straight games. Their most recent loss was to the Detroit Lions, who it must be said are slightly better than awful. In what is his fourth season as Coach in Green Bay, LaFleur is in trouble. With an average of 17.1 points per game, that’s the lowest they’ve posted since 1991. At the very least, the Packers Coach is not in denial about the current situation. “Everybody’s very, very, very disappointed right now,” LaFleur said after Week 9’s loss. “I saw us not taking advantage of certain opportunities and making way too many critical mistakes.” While it’s true that Rodgers himself should shoulder some of the blame, the reality is there is no excuse for losing to a Detroit defense that has allowed 32.1 points per game.

Matt LaFleur: “I would be concerned if I saw guys not competing out there. I didn’t see that. I saw us not taking advantage of certain opportunities and making way too many mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/ybmhVDjCom — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 6, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett – Denver Broncos

As high-pressure as the NFL is, it’s actually not normally the case that teams fire their Coach less than one full season into their tenure, unless of course you’re Urban Meyer. Yet, it has to be said that Hackett could well be on course to be one of the few coaches that it happens to. With the Broncos currently on a 3-5 record and ranked 31st in the NFL with slightly more than two TDs per game, alarm bells are ringing. Some may point to Russell Wilson’s unprecedented struggles, but the truth is that the future Hall of Famer has been burdened by constant coaching mistakes. The irony here, of course, is that Hackett is widely considered an Offensive minded coach. Where the front office is concerned, there’s been no indication that Hackett’s job is under threat, but from the looks of things that may not be long in coming, as it appears that he’s bitten off more than he can chew.