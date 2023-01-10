NFL rumors: Texans request DeMeco Ryans interview after firing Lovie Smith

The 49ers reportedly can add another NFL team to the growing list of DeMeco Ryans admirers.

San Francisco’s esteemed defensive coordinator is one of the league’s top head-coaching candidates, and there has been no shortage of interest as the offseason begins for many franchises in search of a new head coach.

The latest to join the Fray is the Houston Texans, who requested permission from San Francisco to interview Ryans one day after firing Lovie Smith, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing league sources.

A potential reunion? Texans have put in permission to interview 49ersâ€™ DC DeMeco Ryans for their HC job, per league sources. Ryans was a former Texans’ standout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Ryans played six seasons in Houston from 2006 to 2011, where he was named to two Pro Bowls (2007, ’09) and also earned NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006.

While coaching his old team could be enticing for Ryans, the 38-year-old will likely consider the Texans’ recent trend of one-and-done coaches. Smith was fired after one season, during which Houston went 3-13-1 and essentially surrendered the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft with a one-point win Sunday.

And almost a year ago to the day, the Texans moved on from first-year Coach David Culley. With the team’s firing of Smith over the weekend, Houston became only the second team since 1970 to have two consecutive one-and-done coaches. The first team? You guessed it — the 49ers on two occasions, from 1976-78 and 2015-16.

Smith’s firing has been met with swift criticism from many in the NFL world, like Robert Griffin III and Tony Dungy, with some believing the Texans haven’t given their last two coaches a fair shot.

What are the Texans doing. What kind of operation is this where you donâ€™t have any convictions about supporting the coaches you hire. Who is going to want to Coach there if you might only get one year to implement your plans. Two years in a row is ridiculous. https://t.co/Lrn6jyVs7P — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 9, 2023

The Houston Texans have fired Lovie Smith after 1 year. Using 2 Black Head Coaches to tank and then firing them after 1 year shouldnâ€™t sit right with anyone. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2023

The Texans, however, aren’t Ryans’ only reported suitor. Schefter also reported Monday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos requested permission to interview Ryans as well.

And with teams like the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, among others, in search of a new leader, it’s only a matter of time before more teams come knocking on the 49ers’ door.

