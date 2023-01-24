NFL Rumors: Eagles QB Coach is “getting a lot of Buzz for these Offensive Coordinator jobs”

While much focus is on the possibility of the Philadelphia Eagles losing not just one but potentially two coordinators, Nick Sirianni’s position coaches are also drawing interest elsewhere in the NFL.

Peter Schrager indicated that Eagles quarterbacks Coach Brian Johnson is generating a lot of attention right now.

“He has gelled with Jalen Hurts and the two of them have really flourished this year. I know he interviewed earlier this week or last week with the Rams for their Offensive Coordinator position and did a really fine job. He might not be a head coach [yet] but Brian Johnson is getting a lot of Buzz for these Offensive Coordinator jobs.”

Johnson has been connected to four OC jobs (that we know of) thus far. In addition to talking to the Rams, he’s also reportedly met with the New York Jets.

One report indicated that Jonathan Gannon could take Johnson as his Offensive Coordinator if the former lands the Houston Texans’ head coaching gig. On that front, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero said that DeMeco Ryans cannot be ruled out as the Denver Broncos’ new HC. If that inspires, Gannon seems even more likely to land in Houston by not losing out to Ryans there.

There has also been word that Johnson might be Steve Wilkes’ preferred pick if he’s retained as the new Carolina Panthers boss.

The Eagles might prefer to promote Johnson to Offensive Coordinator if Shane Steichen gets hired away. If Steichen is back, though, Johnson might be gone.