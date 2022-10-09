NFL rumors: DeMeco Ryans will be top head Coach candidate in next hiring cycle

When the inevitable NFL coaching Carousel begins, expect 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ phone to be buzzing.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported Sunday, citing sources, that Ryans will be a top candidate to fill any open head coaching role this offseason.

“DeMeco sees it differently,” one NFL personnel executive told Jones. “There’s something different when a middle linebacker is calling the defense. He has to know what’s going on in front of him and behind him. The structure of the scheme was already in place, but he took some of the nuance out of it so guys could just line up and play.”

Ryans, who played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker from 2006-15, began his coaching career on the sidelines in 2017 as a 49ers defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to inside linebackers coach the following year and became the team’s defensive coordinator last season after Robert Saleh left to be the head coach of the New York Jets.

In 2021, the 49ers ranked third in yards allowed per game (310.0) and 10th in points allowed per contest (21.5). Through four games of the 2022 NFL season, San Francisco is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the fewest yards allowed per game (234.5) and leads the league in points allowed (11.5).

Ryans has been interviewed for a head coaching position in the past. Last year, he Interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching job but declined to take a second interview. He was also in the running to fill the Las Vegas Raiders’ vacancy before the organization opted to hire Josh McDaniels.

The 49ers’ defense has an opportunity to boost the coaching resume of Ryans on Sunday when they face quarterback Baker Mayfield and the 1-3 Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

