NFL Rumors Aaron Rodgers could be traded by the Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions are now afforded the opportunity to continue their rebuilding process.

After a successful 9-8 season, the front office will now focus on adding talent to the defensive side of the football and adding more depth to the offensive side.

Quarterback Jared Goff will be the starter under center, providing Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes the stability needed for the team to take another step forward in 2023.

“I think what Jared has done this year, he captained the ship of a top-three offense, and I want to say he was top 10 statistically in most of the passing categories,” Holmes said at his season-ending media session. “Again, you know how we approach the draft, we’re never going to turn down a good football player. If there’s a good football player that we really love, we’re going to make sure every stone is [overturned]. But, I do think Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us.”

The same cannot be said for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, which could both move on from their starting signal-callers this offseason.

More: Will Brad Holmes Make Free Agency Splash?

According to a report from ESPN this weekend, “League sources are convinced the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation. ”

Since the end of the regular season, there has been increased speculation that the Packers could finally decide to trade Rodgers, their future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

With Nathaniel Hackett joining the Jets’ coaching staff, Rumors have started to swirl that Rodgers could land in the AFC.

The Bears currently possess the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is very likely going to be selected with the first pick.

Former NFL defensive lineman Warren Sapp expressed that he has been hearing the Bears are interested in potentially drafting Young and are Fielding trade offers to move on from starter Justin Fields.

“There’s smoke everywhere talking about them trading Justin Fields and going after Bryce,” Sapp expressed.