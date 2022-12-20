NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 15

Buffalo welcomed Miami to a snowy venue in Orchard Park on Saturday night, narrowly escaping with a win, 32-29, on a last-second field goal.

The Bills 2022 first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, wasn’t exactly in the giving mood despite it being the holiday season.

More than holding his own against the league’s most dynamic group of wideouts, Elam likely Cemented his role as the corner opposite of star Tre White.

Watch Elam’s pass defense against Tyreek Hill here

Press-man against perhaps the fastest man in league history is a scary place to be for most corners. While Hill doesn’t go vertical in his route, he still takes impressive technique to prevent the reception.

Watch Elam close the space between him and Hill at the top of his route, Elam plays through Hill’s hip pocket and squeezes him to the boundary, using the field as leverage.

Buffalo has looked the part most of the year, still living as Super Bowl favorites across much of the nation. Questions have been raised around the health and play of their secondary, however, with some pointing to the unit as an “Achilles heel,” if you will.

Well, with three of their four best members on the field and Taron Johnson in the slot, the defensive backs may turn into a strength due in large part to the play of Rookie Kaiir Elam.