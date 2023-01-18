NFL Rookie Class Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Uncontested No. 1?

The Seattle Seahawks left it up to little debate this past season: they put together one of the most impactful rookie classes in recent memory.

From boasting a top-15 rusher, to a Pro Bowl corner, to having two Rookie Offensive lineman pave the way for quarterback Geno Smith to break franchise passing records, the Seahawks shushed the doubters and made it to the postseason on the shoulders of their young guns.

ESPN clearly shares this opinion on a Seahawks Rookie class that was generally uncontested by other teams once the regular season was complete, as Seattle came in at No. 1 on the Rookie class rankings.

Despite being a fifth-round pick who was destined for a role on special teams, cornerback Tariq Woolen tied the league-lead with six interceptions this past season before being named to the Pro Bowl. He was arguably Seattle’s best rookie this season, although it’s a tight race.

Even though he didn’t begin the season as the starter, running back Kenneth Walker III lived up to his Collegiate hype and finished 12th in rushing yards (1,050), 11th in carries (228) and tied for 10th in rushing touchdowns (nine) .

Blocking for him was offensive lineman Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, who were revelations on Seattle’s o-line.

The performance of these four somewhat overshadowed what was a spectacular rookie season from safety Coby Bryant, who finished the season with 52 solo tackles, two sacks and four forced fumbles. He was well on his way to being in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation after forcing a whopping four fumbles in his first five career games, but the hot streak eventually ended.

The performance of Seattle’s 2022 Rookie class was an undeniable reason why the Seahawks were able to make a surprising run to the postseason. Now, the future is as bright as can be.

