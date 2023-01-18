NFL Rookie Class Rankings: Seattle Seahawks Uncontested No. 1?

The Seattle Seahawks left it up to little debate this past season: they put together one of the most impactful rookie classes in recent memory.

From boasting a top-15 rusher, to a Pro Bowl corner, to having two Rookie Offensive lineman pave the way for quarterback Geno Smith to break franchise passing records, the Seahawks shushed the doubters and made it to the postseason on the shoulders of their young guns.

