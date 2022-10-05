NFL Rewind: The Justin Jefferson effect, Chiefs’ TE-heavy sets, more from Week 4

As we enter the spooky season and the NFL playoff race starts to take shape, it’s fun to get a taste for which type of candy each team has been giving out so far this year.

Some, like the Philadelphia Eagles, are tossing king-sized candy bars into our bags. (The good kind of candy bars, too. Not a single Almond Joy in sight.) They’re putting up points and have well-coached units that unlock their best players. Others have you wondering how they could only give out a single fun-sized Snickers bar or why they didn’t even put up any decorations — the Carolina Panthers better watch out for eggs and toilet paper on their house and trees.

But on all NFL teams — good, bad or scary — there is always something to watch. So Let’s get to it with another edition of the NFL Rewind.

On the schedule this week:

What Justin Jefferson is doing to opposing defenses

The Chiefs’ use of 13 personnel

Why Atlanta’s offense is cooking

The beauty of the Dino route

Rashaad Penny gets Loose

A feel-good moment in Philadelphia

(All data from TruMedia unless otherwise noted.)

Justin Jefferson is driving defenses crazy

The Vikings know Justin Jefferson is good. You know Justin Jefferson is good. NFL defenses know Justin Jefferson is good.