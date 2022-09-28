NFL Rewind: Saquon Barkley rediscovers his game, Jalen Ramsey remains remarkable

The NFL is still as fun to watch as ever. While parity will always keep scores and records relatively close, though, the league is currently going through an identity shift — a huge Offensive swing the past decade should make the resulting Tactical changes even more fascinating as they unfold.

More points will always be associated with more entertainment, but it is still entertaining to see defenses Strike back while offenses attempt to figure out this Brave new world — which is actually the old world — of Cover 2 and simulated pressures.

There is definitely more of a defensive flavor in this edition of the Rewind, and defensive play will be a huge theme of the 2022 season. But learning to embrace good play on both sides of the ball (and special teams, too) is what makes football such a wildly fun sport and explains why it is the Ultimate team game.

On the schedule this week:

Is Saquon Barkley all the way back?

Jalen Ramsey’s next-level game

Issues up front in Indianapolis

Rookie receiver radiance

A little “Sauce” for the Jets’ defense

The Cardinals’ new option

An underrated defensive stopper

The Saquon Barkley Redemption Tour

There’s a familiar name near the top of this season’s rushing leaders: Saquon Barkley, who now sits second in the NFL in rushing yards and is as healthy as he’s been since his Rookie season in 2018. At 317 yards, he trails only