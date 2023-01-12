NFL Reveals Neutral Site for Potential Buffalo Bills-KC Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, there was still plenty to sort out in regards to seeding in the AFC. That not only included home-field advantage rights, but also potential neutral site locations factored in due to the cancellation of Week 17’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs cashed in along their path to securing the conference’s one-seed, also ensuring at least one home playoff game.

.

