NFL Reveals 2023 Pro Bowl Game Rosters

The Pro Bowl as it was once known is a thing of the past, to be replaced in 2023 by a new weeklong “Pro Bowl Games” event overseen by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions—culminating with a flag football game on Feb. 5. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, the construction of Pro Bowl rosters—unveiled by the NFL on Wednesday evening—have changed relatively little.

The Eagles led the way with eight selections, followed by the Cowboys (seven), Chiefs (seven), Ravens (six), 49er (six), and Vikings (five).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button