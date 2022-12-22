NFL Reveals 2023 Pro Bowl Game Rosters

The Pro Bowl as it was once known is a thing of the past, to be replaced in 2023 by a new weeklong “Pro Bowl Games” event overseen by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions—culminating with a flag football game on Feb. 5. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, the construction of Pro Bowl rosters—unveiled by the NFL on Wednesday evening—have changed relatively little.

The Eagles led the way with eight selections, followed by the Cowboys (seven), Chiefs (seven), Ravens (six), 49er (six), and Vikings (five).

Here are the selections for the 2023 event, sorted by position and conference and listed alphabetically. Starters at each position have an asterisk:

2023 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster

Quarterback: Josh Allen (Buffalo), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)*

Running back: Nick Chubb (Cleveland)*, Derrick Henry (Tennessee), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Baltimore)*

Wide receiver: Davante Adams (Las Vegas), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo)*, Tyreek Hill (Miami)*

Tight ends: Mark Andrews (Baltimore), Travis Kelce (Kansas City)*

Offensive tackle: Terron Armstead (Miami)*, Orlando Brown (Kansas City), Laremy Tunsil (Houston)*

Offensive guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland)*, Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis)*, Joe Thuney (Kansas City)

Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City)*, Mitch Morse (Buffalo)

Defensive end: Max Crosby (Las Vegas)*, Myles Garrett (Cleveland)*, Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati)

Interior lineman: Chris Jones (Kansas City)*, Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee), Quinn Williams (NY Jets)*

Outside linebacker: Matt Judon (New England)*, Khalil Mack (LA Chargers)*, TJ Watt (Pittsburgh)

Inside linebacker: CJ Mosley (NY Jets), Roquan Smith (Baltimore)*

Cornerback: Sauce Gardner (NY Jets)*, Xavien Howard (Miami), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore), Pat Surtain II (Denver)*

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh)*

Strong security: Derwin James (LA Chargers)*, Jordan Poyer (Buffalo)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee)*

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)*

Placekicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore)*

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay (Baltimore)*

Special teamer: Justin Hardee (NY Jets)*

2023 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins (Minnesota), Jalen Hurts (Philadephia)*, Geno Smith (Seattle)

Running back: Saquon Barkley (NY Giants)*, Tony Pollard (Dallas), Miles Sanders (Philadelphia)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)*

Wide receiver: AJ Brown (Philadelphia)*, Justin Jefferson (Minnesota)*, CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), Terry McLaurin (Washington)

Tight ends: TJ Hockenson (Minnesota), George Kittle (San Francisco)*

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)*, Trent Williams (San Francisco)*, Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay)

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia), Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta), Zack Martin (Dallas)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)*, Frank Ragnow (Detroit)

Defensive end: Nick Bosa (San Francisco)*, Brian Burns (Carolina)*, DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas)

Interior lineman: Jonathan Allen (Washington)*, Aaron Donald (LA Rams)*, Dexter Lawrence (NY Giants)

Outside linebacker: Micah Parsons (Dallas)*, Haason Reddick (Philadelphia), Za’Darius Smith (Minnesota)*

Inside/middle linebacker: Demario Davis (New Orleans), Fred Warner (San Francisco)*

Cornerback: Jair Alexander (Green Bay), Trevon Diggs (Dallas)*, Darius Slay (Philadelphia)*, Tariq Woolen (Seattle)

Free safety: Quandre Diggs (Seattle)*

Strong security: Buddha Baker (Arizona)*, Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco)

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota)*

Punter: Tress Way (Washington)*

Placekicker: Jason Myers (Seattle)*

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)*

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington)*