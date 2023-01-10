NFL Reserves/Futures Contracts: 1/9/23

18 teams had their seasons come to an end yesterday, and their front offices have already turned the page to the 2023 NFL season. This started today, as a number of players were signed to reserve/futures contracts, which allows organizations to retain (routinely) young, practice Squad players throughout the offseason. Here are today’s reserve/futures contracts:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

WR Josh AliRB BJ BaylorOLB Quinton BellDL Amani BledsoeLB Dorian EtheridgeTE Tucker FiskCB Javelin GuidryCB Matt HankinsOL Wait HarrisonWR Ra’Shaun HenryLB Nathan LandmanDB Dylan MabinCB Jamal PetersTE John RaineFB Clint RatkovichCB John ReidOL Justin ShafferOL Tyler Vrabel

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts

DT McTelvin AgimS Henry BlackS Marcel DaboS Trevor DenbowG Arlington HambrightT Jordan MurrayLB Segun OlubiLB Forrest RhyneRB Aaron ShampklinWR Vincent SmithCB David VereenTE Jalen Wydermyer

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

CB Isiah BrownCB Bryce CosbyP Julian DiazS Jalen ElliottTE Cole FotheringhamG Vitaly GurmanT Sebastian GutierrezWR Chris LacyLB Kana’i MaugaG Jordan MeredithWR DJ TurnerRB Austin WalterWR Isaiah Zuber

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Washington Commanders