NFL Releases Statement on Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Suspension After Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL suspended the Matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football due to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin.

Following the suspension of play, the NFL released an official statement detailing the situation.

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

