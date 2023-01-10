NFL Regular-Season Ratings Fell Amid ‘Thursday Night Football’ Move to Amazon

National Football League ratings for the just-concluded 2022-23 regular season are expected to be down about 3% from a year earlier, a decline that is primarily because of the move of “Thursday Night Football” to Amazon.

AMZN 2.87%

com Inc.’s Prime Video.

During the 2021-22 season, the NFL averaged 17.1 million viewers per game, which was its highest average in six years. This season, the average is likely to be around 16.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

“Thursday Night Football,” which for the first time this season was available to most of the country only through streaming, averaged 9.58 million viewers, Nielsen said, a number that includes viewership from local TV stations carrying the games in the markets of the two competing teams.

A year earlier, when “Thursday Night Football” was available on Fox, the league’s NFL Network channel and Amazon’s Prime Video, it averaged 16.2 million viewers. That figure included a highly rated Christmas Day Matchup (which was on a Saturday). Without that game, “Thursday Night Football” averaged 15 million viewers. In the four instances where “Thursday Night Football” games were available exclusively on the NFL Network that season, the average audience was around 8 million viewers.

Amazon also tracks viewing using its own methodology, and said its analysis showed the games averaging 11.3 million viewers for the season. Amazon said the average median age for its coverage was 47, which is seven years younger than what the games average is on traditional broadcast and cable television.

A ratings decline for the “Thursday Night Football” franchise was expected given the transition to streaming. However, even Amazon’s first-party viewership numbers are lower than the 12.6 million viewers per game that media buyers say the company guaranteed Advertisers before the season started.

Amazon Prime Video Vice President and Global Sports head Jay Marine said in a statement that the company is “ecstatic with the results and achievements” of its maiden season.

Amazon has not commented publicly on the guarantees it offered advertisers. In a statement, a Spokesman said, “We worked closely with our advertising partners throughout the season to deliver on our commitments, and we look forward to creating even more opportunities and Innovations next season.”

Amazon’s performance may also have been hurt by several lackluster games. Many matches initially thought to be competitive turned into snooze fests or routs, including the low-scoring Oct. 6 Denver Broncos-Indianapolis Colts match and the lopsided Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots game. Traditionally, the Thursday package of games has been less star-studded matchups than NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” matches.

Ratings were up for NBC, Fox and CBS’s Sunday packages of games.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” saw a 3% gain in average audience to 19.9 million viewers, and nine of its games topped the 20 million Viewer mark. NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.’s

NBCUniversal.

Fox’s Sunday afternoon coverage jumped 4% to 19.4 million viewers per game while CBS’s Sunday afternoon coverage was up nearly 3% to 18.5 million viewers. CBS is a unit of Paramount Global.

Fox is a unit of Fox corp.

which shares common ownership with Wall Street Journal parent News Corp.

“Monday Night Football” is Walt Disney C/o.

‘s ESPN was down about 3% in viewers to 13.8 million. ESPN would have likely been up this season if not for the cancellation of the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills match on Jan. 2 after Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game. That game was averaging close to 21 million viewers at the time play was stopped, and it wasn’t included in the Nielsen numbers because it wasn’t finished.

ESPN’s numbers were also hurt in week two of the season when there were two “Monday Night Football” games competing against each other. The other game was on ESPN’s sister broadcast network ABC. Next season, there will be three occasions where there are two “Monday Night Football” games on ESPN and ABC.

The ESPN figures include both the audiences for the nine “Manningcast” shows on ESPN2, in which former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning offer commentary on the games and four simulcasts of “Monday Night Football” on ABC. The average audience also includes the two Saturday games ESPN aired this past weekend as well.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]