NFL referee Shawn Hochuli has a hot-mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars

Shawn Hochuli needed the fans at Arrowhead Stadium to start using their inner voices.

As he prepared himself to announce a penalty during the second quarter of Saturday’s Chiefs-Jaguars Divisional Round game, Hochuli turned his mic on a second too early.

“Everybody shut up,” Hochuli was heard saying, before calling roughing the passer against the Jaguars’ Arden Key.

With the Chiefs on their way to a fifth consecutive AFC title game, as they beat Jacksonville 27-20 behind a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, you could forgive the crowd for not complying.

Hochuli, though, seems to be in the mold of his father, Ed, who was well-known for his on-field explanations before retiring from Refereeing in 2018.

Shawn Hochuli entered the league in 2014 and has been a referee since 2018. He gained notoriety last postseason when he flagged Tom Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct.

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli (c.) poses with his officiating crew before the Chiefs-Jaguars game on Jan. 21, 2023. AP

The Jaguars’ Arden Key was called for roughing the passer after referee Shawn Hochuli’s hot-mic moment. Getty Images

The Chiefs will play the Winner of Sunday’s Bills-Bengals game. Should the Bills win, the AFC Championship game will be played in Atlanta, the neutral site chosen for a potential Chiefs-Bills game.