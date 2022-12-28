NFL reduces suspensions to fines for Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi after postgame fight

Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory won’t be suspended for their postgame fight after all.

The NFL announced on Tuesday night that it had. Instead, Aboushi will be fined $12,000 and Gregory $50,000 for their fight following the Los Angeles Rams’ blowout win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It’s hard to tell what happened specifically following the Rams’ 51-14 win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. While both teams were meeting at midfield, and Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was speaking with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, Aboushi and Gregory were seen exchanging words.

Eventually, things got heated and Gregory appeared to throw the first punch. Aboushi hit back, and he was then pushed into Mayfield’s interview with Wolfson.

It’s unclear what was said between the two, although it clearly wasn’t a friendly conversation.

The is Monday. Appeals, however, were successful. Both will play next week.

The Rams had no issue getting past the Broncos on Sunday in Los Angeles, something that . Cam Akers ran for 118 yards and had three touchdowns for the Rams, and tight end Tyler Higbee had two scores to go with his 94 receiving yards. Broncos players were seen during the game, too, which marks just the latest internal altercation the team has had this season.

The Rams will take on the Chargers next on Sunday, and the Broncos will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.