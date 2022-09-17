NFL Record: Which is the team with the most consecutive losses in the NFL?

Losing is never fun. Irrespective of which team you support at some point the novelty of watching your Rival team lose Wears off and unless you hold a serious Grudge against the opposing side, you begin to pity the team who just can’t seem to dig themselves out of a hole .

Unlike the NBA where teams play over 80 games a season, the NFL sees just 17 games played during the regular season meaning that the teams on this list have gone an entire season without winning with that number spilling over into the concurrent year.

What are the Longest losing streaks in the NFL?

1. Tampa Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have won the Super Bowl in 2020 but the team also has the unfavorable honor of possessing the NFL’s longest losing streak, losing 26 games in a row.

The Florida based team lost every single game they contested in 1976 before losing a further 12 games the following season. They finally broke their dreaded record against the New Orleans Saints with a 33-14 win.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions had a losing streak of 19 games in a row, which was spread across three seasons.

The Lions lost their final game of 2007 before losing every single game in 2008 and finally ending their losing streak against the Washington Redskins in 2009.

3. Houston Oilers

The Houston Oilers had two dreadful years in 1972 and 73 and could have had record for the Longest losing streak were it not for a win against the Baltimore Coltswhich ended their run at 18.

4. Houston Oilers

A decade later the team once again went on a horrific run losing 17 games in a row. The team lost seven straight games in 1982 and 10 more in 1983.

5. St. Louis Rams

The St. Louis Rams lost 17 straight games between 2008 and 09. They lost their last 10 games in 2008 before losing their opening seven in 2009.