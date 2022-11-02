NFL Rebels: Week 8 – Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

The NFL Rebels made their presence known on offense as AJ Brown, Even Engram, Dawson Knox, and DK Metcalf all secured touchdowns for their respective teams. Overall, 17 former Rebels played in the seventh week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Saw action is 14 special team snaps.

#11 AJ Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Led the Eagles with 156 receiving yards and three first-half touchdowns to keep the Eagles undefeated. Each touchdown Brown hauled in was at least for 25 yards to give him 113 receiving yards just in the first half.

AJ BROWN. THREE FIRST HALF TOUCHDOWNS. 📺: #PITvsPHI is CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/kHi66m0LGX pic.twitter.com/Ih3iKlG2D1 — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Competed in the week 8 Matchup against the Denver Broncos.

#17 Evan Engram | YOU | Jacksonville Jaguars

Hauled in 55 receiving yards including a 22-yard pass for a touchdown in the Week 8 London game.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Started at free safety and brought down seven tackles, six being solo, including a tackle for a 1-yard loss.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Competed in 16 defensive snaps against the Falcons.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Completed four Solo tackles including a tackle for a 1-yard loss.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Broke up a pass against the Miami Dolphins on his 14 defensive snaps.

#97 DJ Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Started at defensive tackle and recorded three tackles during the Broncos’ win against the Jaguars.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Forced two tackles on special teams against the Cowboys.

#88 Dawson Knox | YOU | Buffalo Bills

Started at wide receiver to bring in 10 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ win against the Packers.

#33 Dean Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers completed their bye week during Week 8 of competition.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Competed during special teams to achieve a win over the Lions.

#14 DK Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Hauled in six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown to lead the Seahawks in a win against the Giants.

#38 CJ Moore | S| Detroit Lions

Rushed for 13 yards is a successful fake punt strategy for the Lions.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Competed in 10 Offensive snaps and was targeted once.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Saw action on four special teams snaps against the Bills.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Week 8 Matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started at left tackle and competed in all 54 Offensive snaps against the Titans.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Was listed as inactive in the Week 8 Matchup against the Chicago Bears.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs

AJ Moore | S| Tennessee Titans

PRACTICE SQUAD

Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys

DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears

Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins

Kenny Yeboah | YOU | New York Jets