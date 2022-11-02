NFL Rebels: Week 8 – Ole Miss Athletics
OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore.
The NFL Rebels made their presence known on offense as AJ Brown, Even Engram, Dawson Knox, and DK Metcalf all secured touchdowns for their respective teams. Overall, 17 former Rebels played in the seventh week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:
#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders
Saw action is 14 special team snaps.
#11 AJ Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Led the Eagles with 156 receiving yards and three first-half touchdowns to keep the Eagles undefeated. Each touchdown Brown hauled in was at least for 25 yards to give him 113 receiving yards just in the first half.
#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars
Competed in the week 8 Matchup against the Denver Broncos.
#17 Evan Engram | YOU | Jacksonville Jaguars
Hauled in 55 receiving yards including a 22-yard pass for a touchdown in the Week 8 London game.
#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers
Started at free safety and brought down seven tackles, six being solo, including a tackle for a 1-yard loss.
#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers
Competed in 16 defensive snaps against the Falcons.
#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals
Completed four Solo tackles including a tackle for a 1-yard loss.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions
Broke up a pass against the Miami Dolphins on his 14 defensive snaps.
#97 DJ Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Started at defensive tackle and recorded three tackles during the Broncos’ win against the Jaguars.
#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Forced two tackles on special teams against the Cowboys.
#88 Dawson Knox | YOU | Buffalo Bills
Started at wide receiver to bring in 10 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ win against the Packers.
#33 Dean Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers completed their bye week during Week 8 of competition.
#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins
Competed during special teams to achieve a win over the Lions.
#14 DK Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Hauled in six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown to lead the Seahawks in a win against the Giants.
#38 CJ Moore | S| Detroit Lions
Rushed for 13 yards is a successful fake punt strategy for the Lions.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets
Competed in 10 Offensive snaps and was targeted once.
#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers
Saw action on four special teams snaps against the Bills.
#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
Was listed as inactive in the Week 8 Matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans
Started at left tackle and competed in all 54 Offensive snaps against the Titans.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Was listed as inactive in the Week 8 Matchup against the Chicago Bears.
INJURED RESERVE
Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals
Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans
Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers
Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs
AJ Moore | S| Tennessee Titans
PRACTICE SQUAD
Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys
DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears
Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins
Kenny Yeboah | YOU | New York Jets