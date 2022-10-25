NFL Rebels: Week 7 – Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 30 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

Defense was the name of the game, as NFL Rebels Sam Williams and Myles Hartsfield both made big-time plays on defense to give both of their respective teams a win. Williams recorded three solo tackles, two sacks, and forced and recovered a fumble for the Cowboys. Hartsfield gained the second-most tackles for the Panthers with five Solo and two Assisted tackles. Overall, 16 former Rebels played in the seventh week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Picked up a special teams tackle to help the Raiders gain a win against the Texans.

#11 AJ Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles completed their bye week during Week 7 of the competition.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Was listed as inactive in the Week 7 Matchup with the New York Giants.

#17 Evan Engram | YOU | Jacksonville Jaguars

Hauled in four receptions for 67 yards including a deep middle pass for 28 yards in the Jaguars versus Giants matchup.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Started at free safety and recorded the second-most tackles on the team with five Solo and two Assisted tackles to give the Panthers a win over the Buccaneers.

No better feeling! More to improve is but great win. #KeepPounding — Myles Hartsfield (@Myles_Harts) October 24, 2022

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Sought out a Solo defensive tackle and a tackle on special teams to assist in the Panthers’ win.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Assisted in one defensive tackle and a quarterback hit in the Bengals’ win over the Falcons.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Brought down two Solo tackles in the Lions Matchup against the Cowboys.

#97 DJ Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Recorded three tackles in the Week 7 Matchup against the Jets.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Competed in 16 special team snaps.

#88 Dawson Knox | YOU | Buffalo Bills

The Bills completed their bye week during Week 7 of the competition.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Completed a special teams tackle.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Competed during special teams to achieve a win over the Steelers.

#14 DK Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Brought in 12 receiving yards in the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Was listed as inactive in the Week 7 Matchup against the Denver Broncos.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Saw action on three special teams snaps against the Commanders.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Week 7 Matchup against the Chicago Bears.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started at left tackle and competed in all 65 Offensive snaps against the Raiders.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Competed in solid defense with three Solo tackles and two sacks for the loss of 14 yards. While bringing down a sack, Williams forced and recovered a fumble that led to a Cowboys touchdown to capitalize on the win over the Lions.

#88 Kenny Yeboah | YOU | New York Jets

Competed in 21 snaps on special teams to gain a Jets win against the Broncos.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs

AJ Moore | S| Tennessee Titans