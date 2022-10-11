NFL Rebels Update: Week 5

OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 28 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

The NFL Rebels held up big-time plays throughout the week including a 50-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, a DJ Jones sack for the loss of six yards, and 11 tackles from Jaylon Jones . Overall, 16 former Rebels played in the fourth week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Hauled in 29 receiving yards and five rushing yards against the Chiefs.

#11 AJ Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Brought in three passes for 32 receiving yards to keep the Eagles’ winning streak alive at 5-0.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Was listed as inactive in the Week 5 Matchup with the Houston Texans.

#17 Evan Engram | YOU | Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at tight end and was second on the team with 10 targets to haul in 69 reception yards with a long deep middle pass for 28 yards.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Forced three Solo tackles and one Assisted tackle in the 49ers matchup.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Pushed his way through for two quarterback hits on his 23 defensive snaps.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Picked up three Solo tackles and one Assisted tackle against the Ravens.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Brought down one solo tackle against the New England Patriots.

#97 DJ Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Brought down five combined tackles, four of them being solo, and recorded a big-time sack for the loss of six yards against the Colts.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Started at defensive back, leading for the Bears defensively with 11 tackles, eight being solo, and forcing a fumble on special teams.

#88 Dawson Knox | YOU | Buffalo Bills

Was listed as inactive in the Week 5 Matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Recorded one tackle on his 14 special team snaps to lead the Chargers to a 30-28 win over the Browns.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Started at right tackle and recorded a Solo tackle from a fumble recovery in his 67 Offensive snaps.

#14 DK Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Hauled in 88 receiving yards including a deep left 50-yard pass for a touchdown.

GENO TO DK. 50 YARDS. 📺: #SEAvsNO is FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X4lelc0SFE pic.twitter.com/MQMO0ALVqU — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Brought down one pass for 11 yards to assist in the 40-17 Jets win over the Dolphins.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Started at right guard, competing in all 63 Offensive snaps against the Giants.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Week 5 Matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started at left tackle, playing all 58 snaps on offense and allowing zero sacks to give the Texans a win over the Jaguars.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Played overall defense and earned two tackles, a quarterback hit, a fumble recovery, and a tackle for the loss of three yards against the Rams.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs

AJ Moore | S| Tennessee Titans