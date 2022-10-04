NFL Rebels Update: Week 4

OXFORD, Miss. – Here at OleMissSports.com, we are proud to update Rebel fans on the status of our former players who lace up their cleats on Sundays in the NFL. The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

The NFL Rebels showed on Offensive and defensive ends, earning big-time catches and big-time sacks. Overall, 17 former Rebels played in the fourth week of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Received a kickoff and ran it back for 32 yards on the return for the Raiders.

#11 AJ Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Completed five receptions to gain 95 yards to lead the Eagle offense. Completed a short right pass and ran it for 31 yards, the longest play of the game.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Was listed as inactive in the Week 4 Matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#17 Evan Engram | YOU | Jacksonville Jaguars

Hauled in one pass for a gain of 16 yards.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Forced a fumble and brought down six Solo tackles in the Week 4 Matchup against the Cardinals.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Recorded two combined tackles on 23 defensive snaps for the Panthers.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Picked up four combined tackles and a quarterback hit to give the Bengals a win over the Dolphins.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Appeared on 18 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the Week 4 Seahawks matchup.

#97 DJ Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Played solid defense with three tackles and one sack for a loss of eight yards, while pressuring two quarterback hits and a pass defense.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Tallied two tackles at defensive end with an additional tackle on special teams.

#88 Dawson Knox | YOU | Buffalo Bills

Completed three receptions to gain 40 yards, including a 20-yard pass to give the Bills a win against the Ravens.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Appeared on 14 snaps on special teams.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Started at right tackle and competed in all 64 Offensive snaps.

#14 DK Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Led the Seahawks offense with seven receptions for 149 yards. Hauled in a deep left pass for 54 yards to put the Seahawks on the two-yard line that led to their 48-45 win over the Lions.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Hauled in three passes for 53 yards and secured the longest play of the game with a short middle pass that ran for 28 yards.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Started at right guard, competing in all 73 Offensive snaps to lead the Packers to a 27-21 win over the Patriots.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Was listed as inactive in the Week 4 Matchup with the Jets.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started at left tackle, playing all 57 snaps on offense.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Earned two tackles and a quarterback hit to guide the Cowboys to a 25-10 win over the Commanders.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

AJ Moore | S| Tennessee Titans