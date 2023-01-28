NFL reacts to Tyre Nichols’ death: ‘We remain Deeply committed to combating the injustices and inequities’

Reactions from across the sports world continue to pour in after the release of the video showing Memphis police officers beating Tire Nichols.

The NFL released a statement on Saturday mourning the tragic death.

“The NFL mourns the tragic and senseless death of Tyre Nichols and we send our condolences to his loved ones and the Memphis community,” the league wrote.

The NFL logo is seen on the field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Police surveillance and body cameras captured officers pepper-spraying, kicking, punching and swinging a Baton at Nichols, who was unarmed during the traffic stop. They died three days after the events, on Jan. 10.

Authorities released the footage to the public on Friday evening. The five now-fired officers are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault stemming from the incident.

The NFL also pledged to “fight for change.”

“We remain deeply committed to combating the injustices and inequities that plague our society and will continue to work with our social justice partners to support our communities and fight for change,” the statement concluded.

The Memphis Grizzlies also spoke out about the death of Nichols. Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke before the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, saying the team had “sat and talked at length multiple times about what’s happened, what’s going to happen.”

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by the police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

(Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP.)

“The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols has really hit us hard,” Jenkins said. “And it’s been tough being on the road, not being home. And I wish I could extend my arms through this camera right now to the family. They’re going through a lot.”

The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before the game in Nichols’ honor, and LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his thoughts.

A view of a tribute to Tyre Nichols prior to the start of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 27, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tire Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after being severely beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop on January 7, 2023.

(David Berding/Getty Images)

Activist, non-profit executive, podcast host, and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham posted a tweet Friday morning ahead of the police surveillance and body camera footage.

“What’s really clear about some of the reaction to the Murder of #TyreNichols is that we’ve failed to fully understand race and it’s construction as a *systemic tool.*

The entire system of policing sees the Black body as a problem. No matter who pulls the trigger,” Cunningham wrote.

On Friday evening, James quote-tweeted it and replied, “TOO FACTUALLY!!”

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul shared his condolences and called for change.

“Change is needed at all levels and we all need to do our part. We can’t lose our Humanity as a society.

To the Nichols’ family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

The NBA also released its statement shortly after the video of Nichols’ death was released.

“The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying,” the league said. “While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face.”

