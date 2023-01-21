NFL rarely cares about Vile behavior unless there’s video

Since Monday night, Jan. 2, when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest during ESPN’s national telecast, I can’t shake the role of video as so powerful that it can make a thousand descriptive words, including facts, meaningless.

What would have happened to star Rutgers running back Ray Rice, had his NFL career with the Ravens not abruptly ended when video revealed him punching out his fiancée outside an Atlantic City casino-resort elevator?

The nationally viewed, gasp-inducing video appeared during the 2014 offseason, leading to Rice’s suspension then release. They never played again.

But would his career have continued had there been no such video? My guess: Yes.

Sunday, the Bengals play the Bills in a playoff game on CBS. Scheduled to start at running back for Cincinnati is Joe Mixon. The telecast is highly unlikely to include Jim Nantz or Tony Romo citing significant details of Mixon’s career:

In 2014, as a top Recruit to Oklahoma, Mixon was suspended for one season after punching a woman in a restaurant, breaking four bones in her face with what was described by the Oklahoma media, and much later seen, as a devastating right hook that knocked her off her feet.

The woman, Amelia Molitor, then 20 and an OU student, told Oklahoma media she’d never seen Mixon before he first “harassed” her, then attacked her. “They punched me one time. They broke my face in four places … my nose, my sinuses … they’re broken.”

She expected reprisals from OU fans: “That’s my big fear. I’ve been told to stay off of social media to avoid [OU fans] coming after me.” College football fans can be very devoted, that way.

Mixon was allowed to remain enrolled and continue to receive the benefits from his full scholarship. He entered an “Alford Plea,” maintaining his Innocence while recognizing the evidence against him, then granted a deferred sentence for misdemeanor assault.

He returned in 2015 to lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, and became the Bengals’ 2017 second-round pick.

Oddly enough — or maybe not — there was and is video of the assault, but local authorities refused, for the next two years, to release it. I’ve watched; it’s sickening.

So Sunday, as CBS is highly unlikely to even briefly mention, Mixon is scheduled to start a playoff game despite his vicious Assault of a young woman eight and a half years earlier, as seen on a two-year-delayed video.

Would he have been allowed to remain at OU then drafted by an NFL team had that video been immediately released? Or would he have been charged with felony assault?

The Cowboys play at the 49ers on Sunday night. Dallas’ Veteran Offensive left tackle Jason Peters — 6-foot-4, 335 pounds — was scratched Friday with a hip injury. If they were playing, Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, like other network NFL announcers, likely would have noted Peters’ impressive All-Pro accomplishments, Mostly with the Eagles.

Although they might address his injury absence, you’re unlikely to hear a word about Peters’ 2013 arrest for leading Louisiana police on a car chase that exceeded 100 mph before he was finally stopped at 4:45 am — and additionally charged with resisting arrest .

He’d previously been arrested for disturbing the peace — and for resisting arrest.

Peters would have blocked for running back Ezekiel Elliott, a risk to the civilized world since he played at Ohio State for that Paragon of social virtue, Urban Meyer, now an on-air college football presence with Fox.

Although highly unlikely to be mentioned on Fox, Elliott was suspended by the NFL for six games during the 2017 season for violating the “personal conduct policy” — following credible claims that on five occasions, he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

There was no video of that.

There’s clear video, however, of Elliott, in March 2017, trying to remove the blouse of a woman he was seated beside while watching a Parade in Dallas. They succeeded in exposing only one of her breasts. The NFL sent him a cut-it-out letter.

Thus Mixon and Elliott escaped to play, Peters would have, while Rice, tethered to that video of him cold-cocking his future wife, was expelled for life.

Three days after Hamlin nearly died before a national TV audience, a 16-year-old girl named Ashari Hughes died after “a medical episode” during a high school flag football game in Las Vegas.

That made quick, scant news. There was no video.

Ford was an interesting answer to a 3-point trivia question

Anything worth doing is worth overdoing:

The death of NBA Coach and player Chris Ford, at 74, last week, resurrected his standing as the first to hit a 3-point shot in the NBA. With the Celtics in October 1979, Ford made a 3-pointer against the Rockets in a 114-106 win.

That inspired Reader Bob Friant to get to work: In that game, Boston attempted three 3s. Larry Bird and Dave Cowens missed theirs.

Houston went 1-for-10, with Rick Barry making one of his three attempts. Robert Reid, Mike Dunleavy, Calvin Murphy and Rudy Tomjanovich missed the other seven.

Friant’s kicker: The last time these teams met late last month, a total of 101 3-point shots were taken.

Follow the Bouncing political ball:

Knee-jerking, pandering Rob Manfred, with the urging of the MLBPA, not to mention President Biden, pulled MLB’s latest All-Star Game out of Mostly black Atlanta and moved it to Mostly white Denver to Protest the dubious claim that Georgia enacted racist ” Jim Crow” voting legislation — despite results to the extreme contrary.

That short-sighted, misguided move, based on erroneous, wishful political claims, cost the citizens of Atlanta and local vendors millions in anticipated revenue.

So now that the NFL has chosen Atlanta as the if-needed neutral site of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship — thus dismissing Biden’s, Manfred’s and the MLBPA’s ignorance-aided position and decision — Reader A. Masliansky has a question:

Will Corporations that also bought into that bogus claim — including Coca Cola and Delta Airlines — call for a Boycott or removal of the game if the AFC Championship game is held in Atlanta?

And if not, why not? Could it be that they were all dead wrong the first time, eager to mindlessly divide us first, take a good look later?

Anywhere in Cali. is fine

Wonder if Fox’s grasp of American Geography has improved in time for the Cowboys-49ers game Sunday.

Last Saturday, during Seahawks-Niners, Fox presented a lovely shot of the San Francisco skyline.

Only problem: The Niners play their home games in Santa Clara, Calif., which is about 40 miles from San Fran and just outside San Jose. It was like showing Philadelphia during a Giants’ or Jets’ home game, six miles from Manhattan.

Fox’s Joe Davis last week credited Seattle running back Kenneth Walker with “good vision” for a cut-back that turned bupkis into a 5-yard gain. Well played!

Vision has long been an underrated element among running backs. To have watched Barry Sanders turn big losses into long gains began with his superior vision, not his speed.

Reader Ken MacGarrigle leaves us with this foresightful wisdom — and warning — of Englishman George Orwell in his 1949 book “1984”:

“Football [soccer], beer, and above all, gambling, filled the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.”