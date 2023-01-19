NFL Quarterback Youth Movement: New England Patriots’ Mac Jones Must Grow Up Fast

Trevor Lawrence is only 23 years old.

Joe Burrow is 26. Josh Allen 26; Patrick Mahomes only 27.

Bottom line: The last four quarterbacks remaining standing in the AFC Playoffs aren’t going anywhere for a long time, so the New England Patriots better get their situation fixed with 24-year-old Mac Jones.

With last Monday night’s unceremonious Dismal of Tom Brady from the postseason, the NFL quarterback changing of the guard has officially arrived. Gone – or at least rapidly going – are Dinosaurs like Tampa Bay’s Brady (45), the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (39) and Matt Ryan (37) of the Indianapolis Colts. The new era is here, and it’s already winning.

