NFL quarterback rankings, Week 3: Tua Tagovailoa shows out
In the craziest fourth quarter we’ve seen in years, Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins back with an epic showing in Baltimore.
Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
32
Mitchell Trubisky
Last Week: 29 Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 stats: 362 yards | 59.2 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 5.1 YPA | 38.6 QBR
The sooner Pittsburgh wants to see what it has in Kenny Pickett, the better. There’s simply nothing to be excited about with Trubisky.
31
Cooper Rush
Last Week: 31 Dallas Cowboys
2022 stats: 299 yards | 59.1 comp % | 1 TD | 0 INT | 6.8 YPA | 72.8 QBR
Rush threw some nice passes in the win on Sunday over Cincinnati, and he threw a few that should have gone the other way.
30
Jacoby Brissett
Last Week: 30 Cleveland Browns
2022 stats: 376 yards | 65.6 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.2 YPA | 59.4 QBR
Brissett is accurate, but there’s no threat of him ever pushing the ball down the field. Bad starter, good backup.
29
Joe Flacco
Last Week: 32 New York Jets
2022 stats: 616 yards | 61.2 comp % | 5 TD | 1 INT | 6.0 YPA | 39.9 QBR
After that Joe Montana impression, Flacco needed to move up a few spots in the rankings this week.
28
Justin Fields
Last Week: 25 Chicago Bears
2022 stats: 191 yards | 53.6 comp % | 2 TD | 2 INT | 6.8 YPA | 24.0 QBR
Fields threw the ball 11 times against the Packers, despite the Bears trailing all night. What are we doing in Chicago?
27
Marcus Mariota
Last Week: 28 Atlanta Falcons
2022 stats: 411 yards | 62.7 comp % | 2 TD | 2 INT | 7.0 YPA | 59.6 QBR
Mariota has done a respectable job with a bad Falcons team. He’s keeping them in games, and that’s all one can expect.
26
Gene Smith
Last Week: 27 Seattle Seahawks
2022 stats: 392 yards | 81.0 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.8 YPA | 62.5 QBR
Smith has been unfailingly accurate throughout the first two weeks. Seattle has to her pleased with what he’s given it so far.
25
Baker Mayfield
Last Week: 22 Carolina Panthers
2022 stats: 380 yards | 53.6 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.8 YPA | 23.8 QBR
Nowhere near good enough. Mayfield talked about a second chance, a new start, but he looked out of place in both games.
24
Daniel Jones
Last Week: 24 New York Giants
2022 stats: 364 yards | 70.9 comp % | 3 TD | 1 INT | 6.6 YPA | 33.1 QBR
Jones hasn’t done anything notable, but he’s largely avoiding killer mistakes and allowing the team to win around him.
23
Davis Mills
Last Week: 19 Houston Texans
2022 stats: 417 yards | 56.0 comp % | 2 TD | 0 INT | 5.6 YPA | 30.1 QBR
Ugly showing in Denver. The Texans don’t have much around Mills, but to have any chance, they need their quarterback to make all the easy throws and a few tough ones.
22
James Winston
Last Week: 18 New Orleans Saints
2022 stats: 505 yards | 64.9 comp % | 3 TD | 3 INT | 6.8 YPA | 27.2 QBR
Winston reverted to Bad Jameis on Sunday against the Bucs, throwing three interceptions including a pick-six. Can’t happen.
21
Mac Jones
Last Week: 20 New England Patriots
2022 stats: 465 yards | 64.6 comp % | 2 TD | 2 INT | 7.2 YPA | 32.2 QBR
Jones was much better on Sunday than he was in Week 1, but that’s not saying much. New England is certainly hoping to see more improvement.
20
Jared Goff
Last Week: 23 Detroit Lions
2022 stats: 471 yards | 57.8 comp % | 6 TD | 1 INT | 6.6 YPA | 52.5 QBR
The Lions are a scoring machine, and Goff is rifling the ball into the end zone at will. The completion rate and YPA aren’t ideal, but it’s better than the ’21 version.
19
Trevor Lawrence
Last Week: 21 Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 stats: 510 yards | 68.1 comp % | 3 TD | 1 INT | 7.1 YPA | 73.3 QBR
Lawrence wasn’t asked to make any tough throws, or face any pressure, against the Colts. Still, he was 25-of-30 without error.
18
Carson Wentz
Last Week: 16 Washington Commanders
2022 stats: 650 yards | 65.5 comp % | 7 TD | 3 INT | 7.5 YPA | 51.8 QBR
Wentz had his Weekly lowlights against the Lions, but he’s playing well enough for Washington to be a playoff contender. Can he keep it up?
17
Jimmy Garoppolo
Last Week: NA San Francisco 49ers
2022 stats: 154 yards | 61.9 comp % | 1 TD | 0 INT | 7.3 YPA | 60.6 QBR
The new boss, same as the old boss.
16
Matt Ryan
Last Week: 11 Indianapolis Colts
2022 stats: 547 yards | 60.0 comp % | 1 TD | 4 INT | 6.8 YPA | 31.3 QBR
Ryan (and the Colts) have been abysmal so far. Awful interceptions, nothing deep, just bad football all the way around.
15
Ryan Tannehill
Last Week: 15 Tennessee Titans
2022 stats: 266 yards | 60.6 comp % | 2 TD | 0 INT | 8.1 YPA | 65.3 QBR
14
Jalen Hurts
Last Week: 14 Philadelphia Eagles
2022 stats: 243 yards | 56.3 comp % | 0 TD | 0 INT | 7.6 YPA | 64.3 QBR
13
Church Cousins
Last Week: 12 Minnesota Vikings
2022 stats: 277 yards | 71.9 comp % | 2 TD | 0 INT | 8.7 YPA | 80.7 QBR
12
Russell Wilson
Last Week: 9 Denver Broncos
2022 stats: 559 yards | 58.9 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 7.7 YPA | 48.9 QBR
Wilson looks more like Mr. Limited right now. Rough outing against the Texans. The lack of mobility has been, and remains, a concern.
11
Derek Carr
Last Week: 10 Las Vegas Raiders
2022 stats: 547 yards | 61.8 comp % | 4 TD | 3 INT | 7.2 YPA | 40.7 QBR
Carr was better on Sunday, but he remains uneven through two weeks. The Raiders need his best this weekend to avoid an 0-3 start.
10
Kyler Murray
Last Week: 13 Arizona Cardinals
2022 stats: 470 yards | 63.9 comp % | 3 TD | 1 INT | 5.7 YPA | 62.9 QBR
After six quarters of looking awful, both Murray and the Cardinals woke up. Murray scored on a 21-second, two-point conversion and then ran a game-tying touchdown followed by another two-point conversion as time remained out in the fourth quarter. A wild win.
9
Tua Tagovailoa
Last Week: 17 Miami Dolphins
2022 stats: 739 yards | 71.1 comp % | 7 TD | 2 INT | 8.9 YPA | 85.7 QBR
The biggest improvement in the rankings this week. Just a phenomenal showing with passes of all depths. Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an epic comeback in Baltimore, throwing for six touchdowns and 469 yards in a career day.
8
Joe Burrow
Last Week: 6 Cincinnati Bengals
2022 stats: 537 yards | 64.0 comp % | 3 TD | 4 INT | 6.0 YPA | 44.9 QBR
The Bengals are 0-2, Burrow has been sacked 13 times, and the quarterback has a hand in both of those ugly numbers. Burrow needs to get the ball out Quicker and help the line out.
7
Matthew Stafford
Last Week: 7 Los Angeles Rams
2022 stats: 512 yards | 72.7 comp % | 4 TD | 5 INT | 6.6 YPA | 49.8 QBR
Stafford threw two more interceptions and almost lost after doing very little in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, but it was an improvement over the Week 1 disaster.
6
Lamar Jackson
Last Week: 8 Baltimore Ravens
2022 stats: 531 yards | 64.4 comp % | 6 TD | 1 INT | 9.0 YPA | 76.6 QBR
Jackson threw for more than 300 yards, scored on a 79-yard run, and accounted for four touchdowns. He was magnificent, even if his defense turned the effort into a fun footnote.
5
Tom Brady
Last Week: 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 stats: 402 yards | 59.0 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.6 YPA | 38.7 QBR
Brady doesn’t have much around him, and the results have been a defensive-dominated start for Tampa Bay without much Offensive help.
4
Aaron Rodgers
Last Week: 5 Green Bay Packers
2022 stats: 429 yards | 69.5 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 7.3 YPA | 37.3 QBR
The Packers are relying on their defense, a strong run game and the occasional big-time throw from Rodgers. If that means winning, keep it rolling.
3
Justin Herbert
Last Week: 3 Los Angeles Chargers
2022 stats: 613 yards | 72.0 comp % | 6 TD | 1 INT | 7.5 YPA | 70.7 QBR
Hopefully Herbert can stay healthy, because he’s an Unreal talent. Even with fractured rib cartilage, Herbert was slinging darts in Kansas City, trying to bring the Chargers back.
2
Josh Allen
Last Week: 2 Buffalo Bills
2022 stats: 297 yards | 83.9 comp % | 3 TD | 2 INT | 9.6 YPA | 91.2 QBR
1
Patrick Mahomes
Last Week: 1 Kansas City Chiefs
2022 stats: 595 yards | 73.0 comp % | 7 TD | 0 INT | 8.0 YPA | 82.5 QBR
Mahomes had good fortune last week, as he could have thrown a few picks. However, he also made some Spectacular plays, keeping the Chiefs unbeaten.