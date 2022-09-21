NFL quarterback rankings, Week 3: Tua Tagovailoa shows out

In the craziest fourth quarter we’ve seen in years, Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins back with an epic showing in Baltimore.

Our 2022 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Wednesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.

32 Mitchell Trubisky Last Week: 29 Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 stats: 362 yards | 59.2 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 5.1 YPA | 38.6 QBR

The sooner Pittsburgh wants to see what it has in Kenny Pickett, the better. There’s simply nothing to be excited about with Trubisky.

31 Cooper Rush Last Week: 31 Dallas Cowboys

2022 stats: 299 yards | 59.1 comp % | 1 TD | 0 INT | 6.8 YPA | 72.8 QBR

Rush threw some nice passes in the win on Sunday over Cincinnati, and he threw a few that should have gone the other way.

30 Jacoby Brissett Last Week: 30 Cleveland Browns

2022 stats: 376 yards | 65.6 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.2 YPA | 59.4 QBR

Brissett is accurate, but there’s no threat of him ever pushing the ball down the field. Bad starter, good backup.

29 Joe Flacco Last Week: 32 New York Jets

2022 stats: 616 yards | 61.2 comp % | 5 TD | 1 INT | 6.0 YPA | 39.9 QBR

After that Joe Montana impression, Flacco needed to move up a few spots in the rankings this week.

28 Justin Fields Last Week: 25 Chicago Bears

2022 stats: 191 yards | 53.6 comp % | 2 TD | 2 INT | 6.8 YPA | 24.0 QBR

Fields threw the ball 11 times against the Packers, despite the Bears trailing all night. What are we doing in Chicago?

27 Marcus Mariota Last Week: 28 Atlanta Falcons

2022 stats: 411 yards | 62.7 comp % | 2 TD | 2 INT | 7.0 YPA | 59.6 QBR

Mariota has done a respectable job with a bad Falcons team. He’s keeping them in games, and that’s all one can expect.

26 Gene Smith Last Week: 27 Seattle Seahawks

2022 stats: 392 yards | 81.0 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.8 YPA | 62.5 QBR

Smith has been unfailingly accurate throughout the first two weeks. Seattle has to her pleased with what he’s given it so far.

25 Baker Mayfield Last Week: 22 Carolina Panthers

2022 stats: 380 yards | 53.6 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.8 YPA | 23.8 QBR

Nowhere near good enough. Mayfield talked about a second chance, a new start, but he looked out of place in both games.

24 Daniel Jones Last Week: 24 New York Giants

2022 stats: 364 yards | 70.9 comp % | 3 TD | 1 INT | 6.6 YPA | 33.1 QBR

Jones hasn’t done anything notable, but he’s largely avoiding killer mistakes and allowing the team to win around him.

23 Davis Mills Last Week: 19 Houston Texans

2022 stats: 417 yards | 56.0 comp % | 2 TD | 0 INT | 5.6 YPA | 30.1 QBR

Ugly showing in Denver. The Texans don’t have much around Mills, but to have any chance, they need their quarterback to make all the easy throws and a few tough ones.

22 James Winston Last Week: 18 New Orleans Saints

2022 stats: 505 yards | 64.9 comp % | 3 TD | 3 INT | 6.8 YPA | 27.2 QBR

Winston reverted to Bad Jameis on Sunday against the Bucs, throwing three interceptions including a pick-six. Can’t happen.

21 Mac Jones Last Week: 20 New England Patriots

2022 stats: 465 yards | 64.6 comp % | 2 TD | 2 INT | 7.2 YPA | 32.2 QBR

Jones was much better on Sunday than he was in Week 1, but that’s not saying much. New England is certainly hoping to see more improvement.

20 Jared Goff Last Week: 23 Detroit Lions

2022 stats: 471 yards | 57.8 comp % | 6 TD | 1 INT | 6.6 YPA | 52.5 QBR

The Lions are a scoring machine, and Goff is rifling the ball into the end zone at will. The completion rate and YPA aren’t ideal, but it’s better than the ’21 version.

19 Trevor Lawrence Last Week: 21 Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 stats: 510 yards | 68.1 comp % | 3 TD | 1 INT | 7.1 YPA | 73.3 QBR

Lawrence wasn’t asked to make any tough throws, or face any pressure, against the Colts. Still, he was 25-of-30 without error.

18 Carson Wentz Last Week: 16 Washington Commanders

2022 stats: 650 yards | 65.5 comp % | 7 TD | 3 INT | 7.5 YPA | 51.8 QBR

Wentz had his Weekly lowlights against the Lions, but he’s playing well enough for Washington to be a playoff contender. Can he keep it up?

17 Jimmy Garoppolo Last Week: NA San Francisco 49ers

2022 stats: 154 yards | 61.9 comp % | 1 TD | 0 INT | 7.3 YPA | 60.6 QBR

The new boss, same as the old boss.

16 Matt Ryan Last Week: 11 Indianapolis Colts

2022 stats: 547 yards | 60.0 comp % | 1 TD | 4 INT | 6.8 YPA | 31.3 QBR

Ryan (and the Colts) have been abysmal so far. Awful interceptions, nothing deep, just bad football all the way around.

15 Ryan Tannehill Last Week: 15 Tennessee Titans

2022 stats: 266 yards | 60.6 comp % | 2 TD | 0 INT | 8.1 YPA | 65.3 QBR

14 Jalen Hurts Last Week: 14 Philadelphia Eagles

2022 stats: 243 yards | 56.3 comp % | 0 TD | 0 INT | 7.6 YPA | 64.3 QBR

13 Church Cousins Last Week: 12 Minnesota Vikings

2022 stats: 277 yards | 71.9 comp % | 2 TD | 0 INT | 8.7 YPA | 80.7 QBR

12 Russell Wilson Last Week: 9 Denver Broncos

2022 stats: 559 yards | 58.9 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 7.7 YPA | 48.9 QBR

Wilson looks more like Mr. Limited right now. Rough outing against the Texans. The lack of mobility has been, and remains, a concern.

11 Derek Carr Last Week: 10 Las Vegas Raiders

2022 stats: 547 yards | 61.8 comp % | 4 TD | 3 INT | 7.2 YPA | 40.7 QBR

Carr was better on Sunday, but he remains uneven through two weeks. The Raiders need his best this weekend to avoid an 0-3 start.

10 Kyler Murray Last Week: 13 Arizona Cardinals

2022 stats: 470 yards | 63.9 comp % | 3 TD | 1 INT | 5.7 YPA | 62.9 QBR

After six quarters of looking awful, both Murray and the Cardinals woke up. Murray scored on a 21-second, two-point conversion and then ran a game-tying touchdown followed by another two-point conversion as time remained out in the fourth quarter. A wild win.

9 Tua Tagovailoa Last Week: 17 Miami Dolphins

2022 stats: 739 yards | 71.1 comp % | 7 TD | 2 INT | 8.9 YPA | 85.7 QBR

The biggest improvement in the rankings this week. Just a phenomenal showing with passes of all depths. Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an epic comeback in Baltimore, throwing for six touchdowns and 469 yards in a career day.

8 Joe Burrow Last Week: 6 Cincinnati Bengals

2022 stats: 537 yards | 64.0 comp % | 3 TD | 4 INT | 6.0 YPA | 44.9 QBR

The Bengals are 0-2, Burrow has been sacked 13 times, and the quarterback has a hand in both of those ugly numbers. Burrow needs to get the ball out Quicker and help the line out.

7 Matthew Stafford Last Week: 7 Los Angeles Rams

2022 stats: 512 yards | 72.7 comp % | 4 TD | 5 INT | 6.6 YPA | 49.8 QBR

Stafford threw two more interceptions and almost lost after doing very little in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, but it was an improvement over the Week 1 disaster.

6 Lamar Jackson Last Week: 8 Baltimore Ravens

2022 stats: 531 yards | 64.4 comp % | 6 TD | 1 INT | 9.0 YPA | 76.6 QBR

Jackson threw for more than 300 yards, scored on a 79-yard run, and accounted for four touchdowns. He was magnificent, even if his defense turned the effort into a fun footnote.

5 Tom Brady Last Week: 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 stats: 402 yards | 59.0 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 6.6 YPA | 38.7 QBR

Brady doesn’t have much around him, and the results have been a defensive-dominated start for Tampa Bay without much Offensive help.

4 Aaron Rodgers Last Week: 5 Green Bay Packers

2022 stats: 429 yards | 69.5 comp % | 2 TD | 1 INT | 7.3 YPA | 37.3 QBR

The Packers are relying on their defense, a strong run game and the occasional big-time throw from Rodgers. If that means winning, keep it rolling.

3 Justin Herbert Last Week: 3 Los Angeles Chargers

2022 stats: 613 yards | 72.0 comp % | 6 TD | 1 INT | 7.5 YPA | 70.7 QBR

Hopefully Herbert can stay healthy, because he’s an Unreal talent. Even with fractured rib cartilage, Herbert was slinging darts in Kansas City, trying to bring the Chargers back.

2 Josh Allen Last Week: 2 Buffalo Bills

2022 stats: 297 yards | 83.9 comp % | 3 TD | 2 INT | 9.6 YPA | 91.2 QBR

1 Patrick Mahomes Last Week: 1 Kansas City Chiefs

2022 stats: 595 yards | 73.0 comp % | 7 TD | 0 INT | 8.0 YPA | 82.5 QBR

Mahomes had good fortune last week, as he could have thrown a few picks. However, he also made some Spectacular plays, keeping the Chiefs unbeaten.