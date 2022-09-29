NFL quarterback power rankings: How Jacoby Brissett, Joe Burrow and Mitch Trubisky stand after Week 3

Three weeks of the 2022 NFL season are now in the books. As was the case after Week 2, we now have another set of data points regarding who is good and who is not.

That means we have some more fluidity in our quarterback rankings, including another new No. 1 heading into Week 4. But the quarterbacks of Ohio are trending upward.

Joe Burrow and Jacoby Brissett are coming off crucial wins and are in the top half of starting quarterbacks in football. So where do they stand following those wins? How far did Mitch Trubisky fall as calls for his benching continue to grow?

Here is a power ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks based on how they have performed three weeks into the season. Their previous ranking is in parenthesis. If a starter was injured within the last week, their backup will be listed with the previous starter in the parenthesis.

32. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (29)

31. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers (31)

30. Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers (25)

Season stats: 62-103 (60.2%), 569 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Trubisky’s first half in Cleveland wasn’t too bad as he and the Steelers scored 14 points. He was 9 of 13 in the opening half for 109 yards. The second half was a different story.

He was 11 of 19 for just 98 yards and led his team to just three points, which came on a late-game drive when his team was behind two possessions. In total, they finished 20 of 32 for 207 yards.

It wasn’t horrible but that plus the combination of Pittsburgh’s lack of offense led to the noise around benching Trubisky for Kenny Pickett has only grown louder. Trubisky just hasn’t done enough scoring, accounting for just three TDs in three games.

29. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (30)

28. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (24)

27. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (32)

26. Mac Jones, New England Patriots (19)

25. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders (21)

24. Joe Flacco, New York Jets (16)

23. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (18)

22. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (20)

21. Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (26)

Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered

20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (27)

19. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (28)

18. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (15)

17. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (23)

16. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (22)

15. Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (17)

Season stats: 61-92 (66.3%), 596 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Brissett has found his groove with the help of Amari Cooper. In the last two weeks, Cooper has had back-to-back games of 100 yards receiving thanks to Brissett.

He threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-17 win vs. the Steelers on a Thursday night, giving him a quarterback rating of 109.6.

It’s been a good run for Brissett to start the season. The question is whether that’s sustainable. With the Falcons up next, Brissett faces another vulnerable defense before the competition ramps up in Week 5.

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (14)

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (13)

12. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (9)

11. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8)

10. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (10)

Season stats: 73-120 (60.8%), 850 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

The Raiders are the league’s worst team after three games, as they are still searching for their first win. But Carr has done his part to keep the Raiders in games. He was 26 of 44 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Las Vegas’ 24-22 loss at Tennessee in Week 3.

Carr was able to get the Raiders within a two-point try of tying the game against the Titans late in regulation. But he missed a two-point conversion attempt to Darren Waller, which sent the Raiders to 0-3.

What keeps Carr in the top 10 is that Brady and Wilson haven’t gotten off to great starts, and Stafford has more turnovers than interceptions.

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (12)

Season stats: 68-94 (72.3%), 684 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

2022 appears to be déjà vu for Rodgers in that he has rebounded nicely from a poor Week 1. He had 255 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception in the Packers’ 14-12 win at Tampa Bay.

A lot has been made about Green Bay’s young receivers. However, he got a great game from Rookie Romeo Doubs, who caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards and a TD. That’s the type of help Rodgers will need going forward.

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (5)

Season stats: 84-127 (66.1%), 910 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs

Herbert deserves some credit for trying to play through his rib cartilage injury against the Jaguars. But the injury clearly impacted him as he was 25 of 45 for 297 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Los Angeles’ 38-10 loss.

He had his usual big plays as he had completions of 54 and 45 yards. However, it’s clear he wasn’t his usual self.

It doesn’t help him that the Chargers lost receiver Jalen Guyton for the season to a torn ACL and could also not have left tackle Rashawn Slater for the rest of the year due to a torn biceps.

7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (11)

Season stats: 80-125 (64.0%), 812 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs

Burrow not only helped the Bengals get into the win column, but he made his return to the top 10 after Week 3. He was 23 of 36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals defeated the Jets, 27-12.

It was the performance Burrow and company needed after not having a lead at any point in the first two games of the season. Given the talent of the Bengals’ passing game, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before they got going.

He should have another chance to put up good numbers Thursday night vs. a Dolphins defense that has given up the second-most passing yards thus far (297.7 yards per game).

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (6)

Season stats: 90-141 (63.8%), 784 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Murray and the Cardinals continue to struggle without DeAndre Hopkins as they lost against the Rams, 20-12. They didn’t have the best game, completing 37 of 58 passes for 314 yards.

Murray and the Cardinals didn’t turn the ball over but were held to four field goals despite running 81 plays to the Rams’ 45.

Next up for Arizona is a trip to Carolina in Week 4.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (7)

Season stats: 72-101 (71.3%), 925 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs

Tagovailoa moves up two spots despite a quiet afternoon against the Bills, completing 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 21-19 win. He probably shouldn’t have played in the second half after the hard hit he took from Matt Milano, but that’s a different story.

The stats won’t wow anyone. But a 45-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle on the game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter will. Tagovailoa’s been clutch the last two weeks, which matters as much as stats do.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (4)

Season stats: 66-98 (67.3%), 916 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFC, and Hurts has been a big reason why so far. He surpassed 300 yards passing for the second week in a row and had his first multi-TD game of the season, throwing three scores in a 24-8 win vs. Washington.

He wasn’t as productive on the ground as he had been in the first two weeks, gaining just 20 yards on nine runs. But Hurts proved on Sunday that he has the ability to beat teams with his arm and not just his legs. It’s a positive sign for his development.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Season stats: 74-109 (67.9%), 857 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT

The winless Colts were the first team this season to frustrate Mahomes and the Chiefs, preventing them from doing what they usually do. Mahomes only completed 20 of 35 passes for 262 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 20-17 Colts win.

The Chiefs were doomed by self-inflicted wounds, particularly down the stretch. A Mahomes interception prevented backup kicker Matt Ammendola Redemption after missing a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

With a trip to Tampa Bay on Sunday night, things are going to get tougher before they improve. They also have games against the Bills and 49ers before their Week 8 bye.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (1)

Season stats: 94-132 (71.2%), 1,014 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs

Allen and the Bills had their first slip-up of the season when they lost at Miami. He still had a strong game, completing 66.7% of his passes for 400 yards and two TDs.

But the Dolphins did a great job of limiting the big play as Allen’s longest pass of the day went for 28 yards. Whether it’s an anomaly or something teams can successfully do to him will be seen in the weeks to come.

He’s got a good chance for a bounce-back game on Sunday vs. the Ravens, who have the league’s worst pass defense (353.3 yards per game) by a margin of almost 56 yards allowed.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (3)

Season stats: 56-88 (63.6%), 749 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs

Jackson doesn’t have the yardage or completion percentage that Allen and Mahomes have. But three games into the season, Jackson has been the most impactful player in football. He has the most touchdown passes in the league and has the best quarterback rating (119.0).

Against New England on Sunday, he had 107 yards rushing and a TD on 11 carries, giving him back-to-back games of at least 100 yards on the ground.

He’s going to have his toughest test of the season on Sunday when the Ravens travel to Buffalo.

