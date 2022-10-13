NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 5: Baker Mayfield hits rock bottom

It doesn’t seem long ago that Baker Mayfield was considered one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. After all, they helped guide the Browns to their first playoff win in 25 years.

But as they always say, the NFL is all about “what have you done for me lately?” And lately, Mayfield has been far from what he looked like he was going to be.

Mayfield may have hit his lowest point in the NFL, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown in Carolina’s 37-15 loss to San Francisco on Sunday. He also suffered a high ankle sprain, which will keep him out for some time.

The Mayfield trade hasn’t been a good one for Carolina, as the Panthers will likely be looking elsewhere for a new quarterback. It’s also fair to wonder if Mayfield’s chances of reaching his potential are just about gone.

Here is a power ranking of all 32 starting quarterbacks based on how they have performed five weeks into the season. Their previous ranking is in parenthesis. If a starter was injured or benched within the last week, their replacement will be listed with the previous starter in the parenthesis.

32. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers (31)

Season stats: 84-153 (54.9%), 962 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs

Mayfield’s fall since the end of the 2020 season has been a shocking one to say the least. It’s also fair to say that the Panthers probably didn’t expect the trade for Mayfield to work out as poorly as it has.

Mayfield has the worst quarterback rating (71.9) and completion percentage among qualified starters. To make matters worse, he could miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

31. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders (29)

30. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (32)

29. Davis Mills, Houston Texans (30)

28. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (28)

Season stats: 44-65 (67.7%), 447 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs

Pickett struggles in his first NFL start, completing 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and an interception. But to be fair to him, he was in an impossible situation facing the Bills, who may be the league’s best team, in Buffalo.

Many better quarterbacks than him have lost or will lose to the Bills this season. But with the Buccaneers, Eagles and Dolphins next up, Pickett’s rough introduction into the NFL won’t get any easier.

27. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (25)

26. Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (27)

25. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (22)

24. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (23)

23. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (20)

22. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (21)

21. Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots (26)

Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered

20. Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (18)

Season stats: 103-161 (64.0%), 1,060 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs

The fourth-quarter interceptions with Brissett are becoming a common trend, and it’s not a good one for a quarterback who hasn’t historically been prone to turning the football over.

Brissett’s limitations have become more apparent lately. But the Browns have been able to work around them. They are fourth in total offense (396.4 yards per game) and sixth in scoring (26.6).

However, it’s clear what Brissett is and why the offense will be limited to an extent until Deshaun Watson returns and shakes off the rust of not having played in nearly two years.

19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (11)

18. Zach Wilson, New York Jets (24)

17. Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins (9, replaced injured Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa)

16. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (12)

15. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (19)

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (16)

13. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (17)

12. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (13)

11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (14)

10. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (15)

Season stats: 118-157 (75.2%), 1,305 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs

Smith making the top 10 on this list might be one of the biggest surprises of the entire season. But give him credit for playing better than just about everyone anticipated.

He leads the league in quarterback rating (113.1) and in completion percentage among qualified passers after five games. Seattle is 2-3 this season but it would be way worse if Smith wasn’t doing what he’s done so far.

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10)

Season stats: 141-207 (68.1%), 1,409 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT

Brady threw for 351 yards on Sunday vs. Atlanta, but only found the end zone once in a 21-15 win. That’s plenty though to bump Brady up a spot in this week’s rankings.

He’s thrown for 300 yards or more in back-to-back games and hasn’t thrown an interception in his last four. It’s been quiet efficiency for Brady and the Buccaneers as they now lead the NFC South by a game.

Next up is a home game vs. the Steelers, who are tied for the second-worst pass defense in the NFL (287.6 ypg).

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (8)

Season stats: 133-200 (66.5%), 1,478 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs

Herbert wasn’t his usual Spectacular self against Cleveland, but he didn’t have to be. He was solid as he completed 22 of 34 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 30-28 win in Week 5.

He’s completed at least 64 percent of his passes in four of his five games.

The Broncos await as a Stern test for Herbert and the Chargers on Monday night with Denver bringing in the NFL’s best pass defense (176.6 ypg).

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (6)

Season stats: 141-215 (65.6%), 1,241 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs

Arizona’s early-game Offensive struggles reared their head again in a 20-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 5. But Murray still gave the Cardinals a shot in the final minutes with a solid game.

He was 28 of 42 passing for 250 yards, a touchdown and an INT, and he added 42 rushing yards. A missed 43-yard field goal prevented Murray and company from handing the Eagles their first loss.

Murray has been good this season, but he and his team need to start faster, especially with a trip to Seattle coming up.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (5)

Season stats: 124-191 (64.9%), 1,316 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs

Burrow threw a pick on Sunday in Baltimore for the first time since he had four in the season opener vs. the Steelers. In the 19-17 loss to the Ravens, he was 24 of 35 for 217 yards, a touchdown and an INT. Burrow also rushed for a touchdown.

Again, the Bengals have been better at protecting Burrow as he only got sacked twice. That adds up to a total of just five in the last three games.

They’ve been fine offensively, but not up to the standards set by their Super Bowl run a year ago.

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (7)

Season stats: 114-168 (67.9%), 1,157 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs

The Packers lost late in London to the surprising Giants, but Rodgers is continuing to catch his stride. He threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, the fourth time in a row he’s had more than 200 yards and thrown for two scores.

However, he and the Packers stalled in the second half, allowing the Giants to score 17 points. Green Bay only got two, and that came via an intentional safety in the final minute.

The Packers host the Jets, who are No. 10 in the league in pass defense, on Sunday.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (4)

Season stats: 108-159 (67.9%), 1,359 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Hurts’ passing stats may not stack up to his competitors in terms of passing touchdowns. But he’s scored six rushing touchdowns, two of which came in their win in Arizona.

He’s been great as a running quarterback all season, leading all QBs in rushing TDs and trailing only Lamar Jackson in rushing yards.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see how Hurts and the Eagles’ offense play against Dallas’ stingy defense on Sunday night.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (2)

Season stats: 95-149 (63.8%), 1,067 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs

Jackson wasn’t great against the Bengals in Week 5, but was good enough to lead his team to a 19-17 win. He was 19 of 32 for 174 yards, a TD and an interception. He also rushed for 58 yards.

Jackson has been great most of the season, but he’s having a turnover problem. He’s thrown an interception in four of his last five games.

With the AFC North tightening up, he’ll need to either get that under control or get back to the form that saw him throw 10 touchdowns in the first three games.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Season stats: 126-189 (66.7%), 1,398 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs

Mahomes and the Chiefs showed notice on Monday night that no lead is safe in Arrowhead. He threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns to help his team rally from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Raiders, 30-29.

He’s been as efficient as ever, not only leading the league in TD passes but also doing it with only two interceptions, which was a problem a year ago.

Next up for Mahomes is a visit from the Bills, who have probably been playing the best of anyone in the NFL and have the fourth-best pass defense in the league (182.6 ypg).

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (1)

Season stats: 133-199 (66.8%), 1,651 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs

If the season ended now, Allen would be my pick for MVP. He leads the league in passing yards and is fourth in both yards per attempt (8.3) and quarterback rating (107.4).

Allen showed no mercy against the Steelers, throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 42 yards on just five carries.

Sunday night will be the latest battle of Mahomes vs. Allen, and both quarterbacks are in great form.

Think you know football? Play the cleveland.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: cleveland.com Pro Picks Challenge

–

Get the latest Browns merchandise: Here’s where you can order Cleveland Browns gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.

More Browns coverage

‘Everybody’s got to run to the ball relentlessly:’ Browns defense zeroes in on Solving missed tackles problem

Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick had high praise for the Browns — including two players in particular

New Browns LB Deion Jones was ‘staying dangerous’; aims to help replace Anthony Walker Jr. and face Patriots

Browns getting Deion Jones ready to play: Berea report

New LB Deion Jones getting ‘a crash course’; Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

Who is most to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues after 5 games? (poll)

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

3 things to know as the Browns prepare for the Patriots in Week 6

Are the Patriots a bad matchup? Plus Lance Reisland on the loss to the Chargers: Orange and Brown Talk

The next 3 games will be tone-setting for the Browns: 10 Tuesday takes

5 plays that best represent the Browns’ terrible run defense in their 30-28 loss to the Chargers

Nick Chubb’s Chubb Crunch cereal available again at Heinen’s

Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!

Browns new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits