NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL’s KC Current

NFL star Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, the club has announced.

Mahomes joins Current’s ownership group

Wife, Brittany, has been involved with the club since 2022

The quarterback also owns a stake in Sporting KC

WHAT HAPPENED? Mahomes is the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team as he joins his wife, Brittany, as part of the club’s ownership group. Brittany Mahomes played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler and has been involved with the team since its inception.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club isn’t the first that Mahomes has bought into, with the NFL star also owning a small piece of Sporting KC. He owns a small stake in the city’s MLB team, the Kansas City Royals, as well.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I am grateful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

DID YOU KNOW? The Mahomes announcement isn’t the only big addition made by the club in recent days as Kansas City signed Brazilian star Debinha on Monday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KC CURRENT? The club’s season is set to begin in March with the NWSL Challenge Cup.