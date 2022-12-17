NFL QB Burrow, parents, become founding partners of Pro Volleyball Federation

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, have become founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation.

The new Women’s professional indoor league begins play in February 2024. Click here for more about the PVF.

“My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Joe Burrow said. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. The Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door, and we are excited to see these Athletes Chase their Dreams and goals.”

The Pro Volleyball Foundation previously announced DP Fox Sports & Entertainment and chairman Dan DeVos as its first publicly announced team ownership group. DeVos and his family also own the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, and DeVos is a limited partner of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. DP Fox will own and operate a PVF team in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“This is a great day for our family,” said Jimmy Burrow. “It’s hard not to notice the explosive growth of the sport of Women’s volleyball in the United States. Robin and I could not be more excited to join Pro Volleyball Federation in helping to showcase this Fantastic game, the fierce competition, and the world-class Athletes who now have an opportunity to live out their Dreams while playing professionally in the United States.”

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer is also a PVF founding partner. Dilfer has three daughters who have played volleyball, including Tori, who currently plays professionally in Italy.

“We are honored to add Joe, Jimmy, and Robin to our outstanding group of Founding Partners,” said Dave Whinham, a PVF founder and CEO of The TEAM Management. “I have known Jimmy for a long time, and during the time we have worked to build this league, the Burrow family has become extremely passionate about our collective vision to grow a league based on quality, viability, fairness, and treating our players the right way.”

PVF said it has ownership groups in four additional markets and will continue announcing those and more ownership groups in the coming weeks.