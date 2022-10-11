NFL #ProDucks: Week 5 – University of Oregon Athletics

Five weeks are in the books in the 2022 NFL regular season, and the Oregon football program currently has 29 former Ducks under contract with 18 different NFL teams. Going into week six, 18 #ProDucks are on the active rosters of 13 different organizations.

Week five was highlighted by Justin Herbert who threw for 228 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions as the Chargers overcame an early 14-0 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 30-28.

Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

QB Marcus Mariota completed 14-of-25 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in Atlanta’s 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay. Mariota also rushed seven times for 61 yards.

Detroit Lions (1-4)

Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

DE DeForest Buckner had a phenomenal performance on Thursday Night Football. Buckner finished with eight tackles (four solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in the Colts’ 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

New York Giants (4-1)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux finished with three total tackles (two solo) in the Giants’ 27-22 win over Green Bay.

OL Shane Lemieux is currently on the Giants' Reserve/Injured list.

DL Henry Mondeaux is currently on the Giants' practice squad.

DL Henry Mondeaux is currently on the Giants’ practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

San Francisco 49ers (3-2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans (3-2)