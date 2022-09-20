NFL preseason 2022 live updates: Waiver claims, roster cuts, Fantasy projections

We’re standing in the corner of the locker room and it feels like none of us should be here, but here we are, Laughing and talking. Just having the best time you can have in Lake Forest outside of The Lantern.

Eddie Jackson feels like a relic. He’s one of five players left on the Bears’ roster from the 2018 team that went 12-4 in Matt Nagy’s first season. Now, under new Coach Matt Eberflus, the veteran safety is expected to lead a young, feisty defense with fellow 2018’er Roquan Smith.

And we shouldn’t be here talking to him, right? Didn’t everyone predict the media wouldn’t be back in the locker rooms anymore? But here we are, after two years away, talking to Bears players in their underwear about being disrespected.

We’re a week away from the Bears’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and the mood is decidedly upbeat at Halas Hall. There are some health questions on the roster, but nothing truly ominous. Everyone outside of Halas Hall seemingly expects nothing from this team, which is a good space to reside in, unless, of course, the Bears do actually suck, which is possible.

It feels optimistic to predict the Bears win seven games this year and while I am that starry-eyed about their prospects thanks in part to a schedule littered with bad or unproven quarterbacks, most people are not. The Athletic’s model is predicting them to win six games. Sports Illustrated went with three. Talking heads across ESPN, and its league sources, have written the Bears off completely.

There are two reactions when you bring this up to players: “We don’t listen to that noise” and “Hell, yeah, we listen to that noise.” Jackson, after first telling Reporters he wasn’t paying attention to that narrative, reversed field with the ball like the E-Jax of old.

“Oh, yeah, of course,” they said. “Man, you see all that. ‘Worst team in the league. The second-worst secondary in the league.’ You hear all of it. It’s like fuel to the fire, man. And I’m so pumped up because I just know the type of year we’re gonna have. We’re gonna shock a lot of people.”