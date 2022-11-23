NFL Power Rankings: Why every team should feel grateful National News

3. Miami Dolphins (7-3, LW: 5): They have plenty of things to be thankful for, and at the top of the list is Tua Tagovailoa’s recovery from the team’s irresponsibly weak enforcement of concussion protocols earlier this season.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2, LW: 2): Patrick Mahomes is the obvious reason to feel thankful, so we’re going with Travis Kelce after him torched all-world safety Derwin James for the winning TD against the Chargers last Sunday night.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, Last week: 1): They’re thankful for Jalen Hurts’ emergence as a league MVP candidate.

On to the Thanksgiving-themed rankings.

The holidays are upon us, dear football fans. So, to change things up for this week’s NFL Power Rankings and get in the spirit of Thanksgiving, a reason to feel thankful has been identified for every NFL team. Just don’t expect holiday cheer for all 32 franchises.

5. Dallas Cowboys (7-3, LW: 11): They’re grateful for the dominating presence of Micah Parsons, the betting favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-2, LW: 3): They’re thankful that the Packers traded Davante Adams to put the NFC North completely up for grabs.

7. Baltimore Ravens (7-3, LW: 7): They’re Thankful Lamar Jackson is staying focused and letting his play speak loudly in a quest for a Massive payday.

8. San Francisco 49ers (6-4, LW: 10): More than the Christian McCaffrey trade and their NFL-best defense, they’re Grateful for Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s keeping this Super Bowl-or-bust team on track.

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-4, LW: 8): Geno Smith would seem to be the easy answer, but really it’s not even close — they’re Thankful Broncos general manager George Paton provided the Escape Hatch to break free from Russell Wilson.

10. New York Giants (7-3, LW: 9): They’re thankful for a healthy and productive Saquon Barkley, who’s managing to stay on the field in the final year of his rookie contract.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4, LW: 12): They’re thankful they have enough Offensive weapons to go 2-1 without Ja’Marr Chase, who’s been sidelined with a hip injury.

12. New England Patriots (6-4, LW: 16): They’re thankful for Matt Judon (13 sacks) and a Patriots defense that’s surrendered only 23 points during a three-game win streak.

13. New York Jets (6-4, LW: 4): They’re Thankful they used the No. 4 overall pick is Sauce Gardner, the supremely confident rookie cornerback who has not disappointed with his superb coverage skills.

14. Tennessee Titans (7-3, LW: 13): What else would they be grateful for? It’s clearly Derrick Henry being Derrick Henry again after a 2021 season marred by a foot injury.

15. Washington Commanders (6-5, LW: 14): They’re grateful for the stunning turnaround sparked by the most unlikely inspiration — QB Taylor Heinicke.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5, LW: 15): They’re Thankful their season-ending slate of games only includes two winning teams (49ers, Bengals).