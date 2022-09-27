NFL power rankings Week 4 roundup: Chiefs fall — but not by much

Here’s what’s not surprising about the Week 4 NFL power rankings from across the country: after their 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs fall Here’s what is surprising: that national Writers who were so quick to write the Chiefs off during the offseason didn’t drop them even further.

NFL.com: 5



(down from 2)

The Chiefs are going to want that one back. Kansas City didn’t feel like the inferior team in a road matchup against the Colts, but an avalanche of critical mistakes opened the door for the 20-17 upset. Skyy Moore muffed a punt to set up Indy’s first touchdown, while Harrison Butker fill-in Matt Ammendola missed a 34-yard field-goal try and an extra point. By the time Patrick Mahomes threw his Lone interception in the final seconds, the Chiefs had already made enough mistakes to deserve their fate. Expect to see a much Cleaner version of Andy Reid’s team on Sunday night against the Bucs.

— Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 4



(down from 2)

Team QBR: 76.0

QBR rank: 4th

Graded against most of his peers, Patrick Mahomes is off to a great start with eight touchdown passes and one interception. But his season, by his expectations, has been uneven. He had a great game in the opener against the Cardinals, throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. His production has not been as great since, particularly in the loss Sunday to the Colts, when the Chiefs had numerous chances to put the game away and failed repeatedly.

— Adam Teicher

The Athletic: 4



(down from 2)

It is a little weird that something so consequential to the outcome of a game as whatever Chris Jones said can be completely unknown to the general public and we just have to take that medicine. After a Nick Bolton sack on third-and-6 with just over five minutes remaining and the Chiefs up four points, Jones and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan jawed back and Forth before Jones was ultimately flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Referee Shawn Smith, who threw the flag, told a pool reporter after the game Jones used “abusive language.”

“Honestly, I don’t even remember,” Jones said, according to Nate Taylor. “I didn’t think I said anything vulgar or disrespectful. But I just can’t say anything in the heat of the moment. The game is changing, so I’ve got to evolve (with) the game. The official called it. I can’t take it back, so I have to do a better job of not saying anything, obviously.

“We got off the field — and I put us in a situation to get back on the field.”

The Colts, of course, went on to score the winning touchdown on that drive. Isn’t that weird? We just have to accept Smith’s subjectivity? Feels ripe for an aspiring Tim Donaghy-type, but who are we to say?

Anyway, the Chiefs should be fine. The offense is still great, even if the schedule is difficult.

— Bo Wulf

CBSSports.com: 5



(down from 2)

The passing game hasn’t been as good the past few weeks, which is a concern. Now they head to Tampa to play a Bucs team coming off a loss. That won’t be easy.

—Pete Prisco

Yahoo! Sports: 3



(down from 2)

The Chiefs’ offense isn’t the same. It doesn’t help when Clyde Edwards-Helaire has zero yards on seven carries against the Colts. It will still be good because Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks we’ve ever seen, but over the last couple of weeks there have been more challenges than we’re used to seeing.

— Frank Schwab

The Sporting News: 6



(down from 2)

What was that? Patrick Mahomes and the offense went through some rare dysfunction when facing a zone defense in Indianapolis. Their latest adjustment should be streamlining their weapons a little more instead of being too determined to spread the ball around.

— Vinnie Iyer

USA Today: 5



(down from 2)

If you thought the departure of WR Tyreek Hill might lead to a more balanced Offensive approach… welp. Kansas City is running 37.8% of the time, a lower rate than at least this season.

— Nate Davis

Editor’s note: Our data says that so far, the Chiefs are averaging essentially the same pass/run ratio that they did in 2021. If Davis’ source for that information says it is lower, it’s likely to be by a very small amount; both his data and Ours round to 38%.

Mile High Report: 3



(down from 2)

We are left with only two undefeated teams left while only one team has reached 0-3; and I’m sure Broncos fans everywhere are happy about who achieved that record. Also Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that this version of Tom Brady stays, and we finally see the end of him terrorizing the league.

—Tim Lynch