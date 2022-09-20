NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars on the Rise After Shutout vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars sit alone at the top of the AFC South after a wild Week 2 in the NFL. As a result, they are naturally on the rise in a big way in terms of power ranking among their peers.

“Yeah, we know what we’re capable of. We hold ourselves to a high standard. We work our butts off every single day,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said on Monday.

“The media, all the fan reactions, all that stuff, you guys are the professionals in that stuff. We’re professionals going out there playing football. We’re trying to win as many games as possible and be a successful team. We ‘re just really pumped because we work really hard. We work really, really hard. Everybody. We deserve that one and we’re going to keep working hard to go get more.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button