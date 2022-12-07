NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars Take a Tumble After Detroit Lions Blowout

There aren’t many different interpretations to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 40-14 blowout loss vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

It wasn’t just one of the most lopsided losses of the entire NFL season. It was the worst loss of the Doug Pederson era. It was only the second time in his career one of his teams allowed 40 or more points, and the Lions going 8-of-8 on scoring drives was the first time in four years that a team scored on every non-knee down possession.

It was bad. It was a shock to the system after the Jaguars had an emotionally draining win against the Ravens just a week prior. And it may have been the knockout punch to the Jaguars’ 2022 season.

