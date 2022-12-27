NFL Power Rankings: Washington Commanders Fall Multiple Spots?

After holding their own in the game’s first 30 minutes, the Washington Commanders provided little resistance in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers in a 37-20 loss on Sunday in the Bay Area.

Despite being competitive against a 49ers team riding a seven-game winning streak before Sunday, Sports Illustrated’s power rankings weren’t kind to Washington. The 17-point loss dropped Washington from No. 13 to No. 19 after Week 16.

